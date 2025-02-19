News

Budget speech cancelled following 'dispute over VAT'

19 February 2025 - 14:50
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana leaves after a press conference ahead of his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa, February 19, 2025.
South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana leaves after a press conference ahead of his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town, South Africa, February 19, 2025.
Image: Esa Alexander

The much-anticipated finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech has been cancelled.

National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza announced after 2pm on Wednesday that Godongwana would no longer deliver the speech.

"We have decided to adjourn proceedings for a date to be determined by the programming committee," she said.  

The government has called an urgent media briefing at 3pm.

Earlier in the day, President Cyril Ramaphosa called an urgent cabinet meeting which caused a delay to the start of proceedings.

It is understood that some of the government of national unity partners were not happy with a proposal to increase VAT by 2% to 17%.

The new proposed date for the budget speech will be in March.

SowetanLIVE

The Quick Interview | What would tax hike mean to SA?

With finance minister Enoch Godongwana expected to deliver his budget speech on Wednesday, the DA – which is part of the government of national ...
News
1 day ago

Civil society, labour call for more spending on services

Increasing social grants, stopping budget cuts and prioritising dysfunctional municipalities. These are just some of the expectations civil society ...
News
15 hours ago

Taxpayers to foot R239m bill for GNU's additional ministers and deputies

New ministers and deputies added to the cabinet in the government of national unity will cost taxpayers an additional R239m in 2025/26, finance ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sudan's RSF attack famine-stricken people as they consolidate territory | ...
Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is