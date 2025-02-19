At least 195 cases of hand, mouth and foot disease (HFMD) have been confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal.
195 cases of hand, mouth and foot disease confirmed in KZN
At least 195 cases of hand, mouth and foot disease (HFMD) have been confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal.
All these cases emanated from primary schools and daycare centres. eThekwini District has 147 cases, followed by King Cetshwayo District with 25 cases and uGu District with 20. uMkhanyakude District has reported three confirmed cases.
Since the first six cases were reported between February 6 and 10, the provincial health department outbreak teams have been visiting the affected schools to investigate the growing incidence of the disease.
Department's spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa explained symptoms usually start three to seven days after infection and last between seven to 10 days.
Common signs and symptoms include fever, sore throat, tiredness, loss of appetite and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms of the hands and soles of the feet.
He also mentioned that pupils were found to be suffering from flu-like symptoms, as well as blisters and swollen hands.
“Hand foot and mouth disease is a common viral infection, which mainly affects infants and children. HFMD is caused by a group of viruses known as enteroviruses. It usually occurs in small outbreaks at crèches and daycare centres during the summer and autumn months.
“It is spread from person to person by direct contact or by droplets from the mouth or nose of an infected person. The virus may also be spread through contaminated objects such as toys, stationery and faeces,” said Maphisa.
The department stated there is no specific vaccine or treatment for the disease. The infection is usually self-limiting and clears without medication after seven to 10 days.
“We are concerned about these numbers, but in the same breath, we would like to appeal for calm. It is important for people to understand HFMD, including what it is, how it can be prevented, its symptoms and how is transmitted,” said Maphisa.
Affected individuals are urged to rest and drink plenty of water. However, those with severe symptoms must visit healthcare facilities.
Maphisa emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene, which includes frequent hand washing, no sharing of utensils such as cutlery, cups, and toothbrushes and opening windows to allow for air to circulate.
Furthermore, he urges all parents and caregivers to regularly clean surfaces and avoid the sharing of items such as toys and stationery.
“We urge parents to ensure that children have no direct contact with people who are ill. Those who are affected by HFMD, with severe disease or complications, are urged to visit the nearest healthcare facility. Learners who are symptomatic of HFMD should be kept at home until they feel better,” Maphisa said.
