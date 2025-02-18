News

'Small business sector small, stagnant'

Little information on who receives annual R5.8bn

By Sowetan Reporter - 18 February 2025 - 07:30
The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) says the small business sector in SA is small and stagnant, creating far too few economic and employment opportunities.

Given the stagnation of the small business sector and a government riddled with deficiencies and inefficiencies, the time has therefore come to hand the reins to the private sector and let markets shape the future of entrepreneurship in SA, it said.

CDE executive director Ann Bernstein said its research shows that between the financial years 2017/18 and 2020/21, the state transferred an average of R5.8bn every year to small enterprises in direct financial support, through grants, loans and a combination of the two.

However, there is little publicly available information on who receives financial support, on what basis the funds are allocated, how recipients use the funds or how many firms thrive or fail, she said.

“What we do know is that government efforts have often favoured a well-connected few, imposed additional costs on essential services, and been hampered by regulatory obstacles such as onerous labour laws and rigid empowerment requirements. These interventions, rather than fostering a dynamic small business sector, have largely made it more difficult for enterprises to survive and expand.

“South Africa needs a radical rethink in its approach to small business development,” said Bernstein.

“We need to move away from the flawed assumption that government can create businesses, that bureaucrats are best placed to identify and support firms with the potential to grow and that small firms exist in isolation from the broader economy,” she said.

According to Bernstein, the CDE recommends that the private sector drive small business development to assist with the difficult business of identifying firms with potential to grow and employ more people.

“We need to stop asking government officials, most of whom have no knowledge of business, to select and support small firms. Private lenders, venture capitalists, and investment funds have a far better track record of identifying promising startups than government bureaucrats,” said Bernstein.

We need to stop asking government officials, most of whom have no knowledge of business, to select and support small firms. Private lenders, venture capitalists
CDE executive director Ann Bernstein

She also said regulatory barriers that stifle small business growth must be removed and that the practice of using procurement to artificially “create” township economies be stopped.

“A truly transformative approach would focus on integrating townships into the broader economy by improving transport links, reducing crime, and creating an environment in which businesses can grow,” she said.

The last recommendation is that the department of small business development be shut down as the CDE says it has failed to produce any demonstrable, large-scale successes and it has largely failed to deliver on its mandate.

