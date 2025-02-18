News

Pretoria high court temporarily closed due to power outage in city centre

18 February 2025 - 12:12
The Pretoria high court has been temporarily closed due to a power outage. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

The office of the chief justice (OCJ) has announced the temporary closure of the Pretoria high court due to a power outage.

The office said the court’s generator is out of commission.

“Members of the public, court users and legal practitioners are advised the Gauteng division of the high court, Pretoria, will temporarily cease operations on Tuesday due to a power outage in the Tshwane CBD affecting the court.” 

The OCJ added that affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. 

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

TimesLIVE

