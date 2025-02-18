On Monday, shocking videos of patrons being assaulted and abused by security in the storeroom of a popular nightclub in Pretoria surfaced.
According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the incident occurred in 2023 after a dispute that arose over a bill between five friends, bouncers and the manager of the nightclub.
“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves,” said Mathe.
Police are now searching for the perpetrators who will face multiple charges, including compelled rape, assault, criminal injury, intimidation and kidnapping.
While the news sent shockwaves through the country, some X users shared similar incidents that they experienced at nightclubs.
POLL | Have you experienced or witnessed physical assault at a nightclub?
Image: 123RF.com
SowetanLIVE
