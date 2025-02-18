News

POLL | Have you experienced or witnessed physical assault at a nightclub?

By Mahlohonolo Magadla - 18 February 2025 - 13:48
File photo
File photo
Image: 123RF.com

On Monday, shocking videos of patrons being assaulted and abused by security in the storeroom of a popular nightclub in Pretoria surfaced.

According to national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe, the incident occurred in 2023 after a dispute that arose over a bill between five friends, bouncers and the manager of the nightclub.

“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves,” said Mathe.

Police are now searching for the perpetrators who will face multiple charges, including compelled rape, assault, criminal injury, intimidation and kidnapping.

While the news sent shockwaves through the country, some X users shared similar incidents that they experienced at nightclubs.

SowetanLIVE

Cops search for men linked to multiple offences at Zanzou nightclub

Police have launched a manhunt for eight men in connection with multiple charges, including compelled rape, assault, criminal injury, intimidation ...
News
4 hours ago

Pastor in court for 'rape, assault and impregnating' young women at church

Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg said the pastor allegedly forced his victims to have sex under the guise of healing them.
News
1 day ago

Uncle arrested for alleged assault and murder of his 16-year-old niece

Police in Thohoyandou in Limpopo's Vhembe district arrested a 33-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and murdered his 16-year-old ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC