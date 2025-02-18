Police are searching for eight men in connection with multiple charges, including compelled rape, assault, criminal injury, intimidation and kidnapping, at Zanzou nightclub.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said after a call by police for victims to come forward, three victims aged 20, 21, and 22, have since come forward.
“The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023 wherein a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and manager of the nightclub.
“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves,” said Mathe.
She also called on a former bouncer, identified as Pablo, who is alleged to have shared some of the videos, showing patrons being abused, to come forward with more details.
“Pablo has made numerous allegations and police are of the view that he would be instrumental in assisting police to solve this case,” Mathe said.
In response to the videos, Zanzou has released a statement, acknowledging their existence and blaming former security personnel for the theft of phones from customers.
Cops search for men linked to multiple offences at Zanzou nightclub
Image: Gareth Wilson
The statement also noted that once they became aware of the videos, an investigation was promptly launched.
“At the time when management became aware of these practices, an immediate investigation was conducted which resulted in the immediate halting of such as well as the dismissal of security personnel responsible for the perpetration thereof.
“In line with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, we have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly under South African laws and regulations. We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book,” the statement read.
