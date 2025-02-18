'Load reduction, harsher than load shedding'

Despite the government’s claims that load shedding has ended, residents in various parts of SA continue to suffer from load reduction, a system that mostly affects townships and rural areas.
Tshepo Matubatube of Yeoville, Johannesburg, described the lack of enforcement of building regulations as a contributing factor to illegal electricity connections which, in turn, leads to load reduction.
“A yard that used to have about 10 people now has more than 20, and those people must have power. That’s where some of these illegal connections come from.
“We were told that prepaid meters would help detect illegal connections, but the problem persists. Now they are recording meters to try and catch non-payers, but illegal connections still happen,” he said.
Matubatube said the impact of power cuts on health and education has been severe.
“If a clinic is in the affected area, it means no power, no operations. Big schools like St John’s College had to spend huge amounts on generators, but many schools don’t have that luxury. Imagine students missing entire mornings of lessons because of power cuts.
“An elderly man who uses an oxygen cylinder for survival died because of load reduction. His family was pleading for help but by the time they could get him to hospital it was too late,” he said.
Just like Buthelezi, Peter Meleke from Vlaklaagte No1 in Mpumalanga said they feel unfairly targeted.
“We face four-hour power cuts every other day, and now from February 3, it’s happening twice daily. Neighbouring areas don’t experience this, so why are we the ones suffering?” he asked.
He also said the consequences of constant power cuts in rural areas go beyond inconvenience.
“People travelling to work in the morning are mugged in the dark. Businesses can’t afford to keep running and students can’t study. Why are we paying for the mistakes of others?
“Eskom needs to stop load reduction altogether. They must separate those who can’t pay from those who won’t pay and increase free basic electricity. This is not just about power, it’s about dignity,” Meleke said.
SowetanLIVE
'Load reduction, harsher than load shedding'
Township folk tell SAHRC they suffer for wealthier areas
Image: Thulani Mbele
A Gauteng resident has described how load reduction – which he says lasts for about five hours a day every day, on top of load shedding – has made his life difficult.
Sipho Buthelezi of Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni was speaking at the SA Human Rights Commission's national commission of inquiry into the impact of load-reduction on Monday.
The hearing was held in Sandton, Johannesburg.
He was one of many community members affected by load reduction who were invited to speak about their lived experiences. In his presentation, Buthelezi accused Eskom of using load reduction to minimize load shedding for wealthier areas.
“To us, load shedding and load reduction are the same – no power for hours. The only difference is that load reduction is more painful, five hours a day, every day," he said.
Buthelezi said while the country is suffering from load shedding, they are targeted from both fronts as they also have to contend with load reduction.
"We have to bear with load reduction, which often goes for five hours. Then sometimes on the same day we experience load shedding in the evening. This is not only unfair to us but a pure violation of the Bill of Rights," he said.
Despite the government’s claims that load shedding has ended, residents in various parts of SA continue to suffer from load reduction, a system that mostly affects townships and rural areas.
Tshepo Matubatube of Yeoville, Johannesburg, described the lack of enforcement of building regulations as a contributing factor to illegal electricity connections which, in turn, leads to load reduction.
“A yard that used to have about 10 people now has more than 20, and those people must have power. That’s where some of these illegal connections come from.
“We were told that prepaid meters would help detect illegal connections, but the problem persists. Now they are recording meters to try and catch non-payers, but illegal connections still happen,” he said.
Matubatube said the impact of power cuts on health and education has been severe.
“If a clinic is in the affected area, it means no power, no operations. Big schools like St John’s College had to spend huge amounts on generators, but many schools don’t have that luxury. Imagine students missing entire mornings of lessons because of power cuts.
“An elderly man who uses an oxygen cylinder for survival died because of load reduction. His family was pleading for help but by the time they could get him to hospital it was too late,” he said.
Just like Buthelezi, Peter Meleke from Vlaklaagte No1 in Mpumalanga said they feel unfairly targeted.
“We face four-hour power cuts every other day, and now from February 3, it’s happening twice daily. Neighbouring areas don’t experience this, so why are we the ones suffering?” he asked.
He also said the consequences of constant power cuts in rural areas go beyond inconvenience.
“People travelling to work in the morning are mugged in the dark. Businesses can’t afford to keep running and students can’t study. Why are we paying for the mistakes of others?
“Eskom needs to stop load reduction altogether. They must separate those who can’t pay from those who won’t pay and increase free basic electricity. This is not just about power, it’s about dignity,” Meleke said.
SowetanLIVE
'Load reduction increases chances of criminal activity'
Load reduction violates human rights: Nersa
Load reduction is a form of energy racism, SAHRC hears
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos