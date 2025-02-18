The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced Mpho Selina Madule to life imprisonment for murdering her infant on April 12 2020.
“Investigations conducted by W/O Clifford Alcock revealed that after the incident, the accused and the father of the newborn reported to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), saying the infant had been injured during birth,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Upon examination by a paramedic, the extent of the infant's injuries was discovered. The paramedic provided initial treatment and referred the infant to Leratong Hospital, where the infant succumbed to injuries.
Madule, 39, was convicted of premeditated murder, after the state leading evidence by, among others, two doctors who testified that the injuries could only have been caused by a sharp object, either a knife or a pair of scissors.
Doctors said force was applied to have caused fatal injuries as the deceased's collarbone was also broken.
In her defence, presented through her attorney, the accused claimed that while using the toilet due to pregnancy-related discomfort, she suddenly experienced cramps, knelt and gave birth. She said that the infant accidentally fell onto a shrub, resulting in fatal injuries.
Prosecutor Sipho Makhubo had argued that the murder of the infant was premeditated and that Madule failed to take responsibility for her actions and attempted to evade justice despite repeatedly stabbing the infant.
Handing down sentence, magistrate Ettienne van Niekerk ruled that the accused's dishonest testimony and the premeditated nature of the murder meant there were no mitigating circumstances to warrant a departure from the mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
Life in jail for mother who murdered her newborn baby
The parents said the infant had been injured during birth
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Tuesday sentenced Mpho Selina Madule to life imprisonment for murdering her infant on April 12 2020.
“Investigations conducted by W/O Clifford Alcock revealed that after the incident, the accused and the father of the newborn reported to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), saying the infant had been injured during birth,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
Upon examination by a paramedic, the extent of the infant's injuries was discovered. The paramedic provided initial treatment and referred the infant to Leratong Hospital, where the infant succumbed to injuries.
Madule, 39, was convicted of premeditated murder, after the state leading evidence by, among others, two doctors who testified that the injuries could only have been caused by a sharp object, either a knife or a pair of scissors.
Doctors said force was applied to have caused fatal injuries as the deceased's collarbone was also broken.
In her defence, presented through her attorney, the accused claimed that while using the toilet due to pregnancy-related discomfort, she suddenly experienced cramps, knelt and gave birth. She said that the infant accidentally fell onto a shrub, resulting in fatal injuries.
Prosecutor Sipho Makhubo had argued that the murder of the infant was premeditated and that Madule failed to take responsibility for her actions and attempted to evade justice despite repeatedly stabbing the infant.
Handing down sentence, magistrate Ettienne van Niekerk ruled that the accused's dishonest testimony and the premeditated nature of the murder meant there were no mitigating circumstances to warrant a departure from the mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos