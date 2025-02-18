KZN health department ‘deeply concerned’ about rise in HFMD cases but schools will stay open, says MEC

Simelane said the department was “deeply concerned by the rapid rise” in cases.
“Only three days ago, on Saturday, we had 36 cases. Yesterday [Monday], the number stood at 168, but it has gone up by 27 to at least 195 overnight. All 27 new cases are from eThekwini district, which has added to the 120 cases they had yesterday, bringing the total for eThekwini district to 147.
“eThekwini district is followed by King Cetshwayo district at 25 cases, uGu district at 20 and uMkhanyakude district with three confirmed cases. All 195 confirmed cases emanate from primary schools and daycare centres,” she said.
HFMD is a viral infection that spreads quickly among young children. It causes flu-like symptoms, painful blisters and swollen hands.
“The good news is we can stop it if we work together. The key to preventing HFMD is hygiene, hygiene, hygiene. As a province, we have faced serious health threats before, including Covid-19, and we have overcome them.
“We must go back to the basics that helped us fight the pandemic, such as frequent hand washing with soap and water, no sharing of utensils, cups and toothbrushes, keeping classrooms and homes well ventilated, regularly disinfecting surfaces, toys and stationery and keeping symptomatic children at home.”
KwaZulu-Natal schools will remain open despite the growing number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in the province.
Speaking at Lenham Primary School in Phoenix, north of Durban, where the first cases were confirmed, provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane on Tuesday said there was no need to close schools despite the number of confirmed cases increasing from 168 to 195 overnight.
Lenham is the most affected school in the province with 89 cases of the highly contagious viral infection.
“The department of education will make the call (to close schools), but as the department of health we don’t advise it. We don’t think it is necessary because you pick up symptoms in pupils and those pupils will be isolated at home. We have agreed principals must conduct an assessment on a daily basis. They call us directly through our district manager to let us know what they have found and we will come through.
“There is no need to close schools. Earlier I was calling for calm because I got a sense the community was growing agitated. I understand that, but we’ve explained the difference between HFMD, which our children are exposed to, and foot and mouth in animals.”
