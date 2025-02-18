Responding to the allegation that he established transformation funds, Steenhuisen rejected the “absurd claim, saying the “evidence” put forward was his gazetting of several statutory levies.
John Steenhuisen dismisses Sakeliga 'misinformation on AgriBEE'
Image: Tebogo Letsie
DA leader and agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has dismissed claims by Sakeliga that he is the mastermind behind “AgriBEE.”
The Pretoria-based organisation accused Steenhuisen and his department of “establishing transformation funds”, but he rejected the claim as false.
Steenhuisen believes Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux is using the claim to steer a public campaign of misinformation and distortion.
“Le Roux seeks to falsely portray me as some BEE tsar to try to drive Sakeliga’s own membership and income through manufacturing outrage and sensationalism. I wish to set the record straight and refute Le Roux’s baseless sensationalism.
“First, the department of agriculture is not the custodian of BBBEE. A bit of basic research by Sakeliga and Le Roux would have shown the gazetting and promulgation of the architecture and regulatory framework was done by the department of trade and industry.”
The contentious codes of good practice were signed by a former trade and industry minister on December 8 2017 — nine years before Steenhuisen's appointment as minister, he said.
As any other, his department is subject to the law and legislative compliance is measured and included in the annual reports of the auditor-general on the audit outcomes of departments and public entities.
