Earlier on, police launched a manhunt for eight men in connection with multiple charges, including compelled rape, assault, criminal injury, intimidation and kidnapping as a result of the videos.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said after a call by police for victims to come forward, three victims aged 20, 21 and 22 have since come forward.
“The victims allege that the incident happened in January 2023, wherein a dispute arose between the five friends, bouncers and manager of the nightclub.
“The bouncers and manager allegedly forced the five victims into a storeroom and began assaulting them, instructed them to insert alcohol bottles into their private parts and forced them to perform sexual acts on themselves,” said Mathe.
Zanzou issued a statement and blamed their previous security company for the abuse. The company has since been fired.
“At the time when management became aware of these practices, an immediate investigation was conducted which resulted in the immediate halting of such as well as the dismissal of security personnel responsible for the perpetration thereof," the statement read.
“In line with our commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment, we have since outsourced our security services to a fully registered and compliant security company that operates strictly under South African laws and regulations. We have also instructed that our staff comply with the law and SAPS in bringing thieves to book.”
Human Rights Commission to probe Zanzou nightclub assault incident
Image: Thulani Mbele
The South African Human Rights Commission says it will investigate the actions taken by Zanzou management once they became aware of violent videos showing a group of men being assaulted, as well as why the matter was not reported to the police.
This comes after a public outcry following the emergence of videos on social media showing Zanzou bouncers assaulting a group of young men through waterboarding, holding them against their will, and forcing them to penetrate themselves with beer bottles.
"The commission can confirm that its Gauteng provincial office has opened an own accord investigation in line with Complaints Handling Procedure. As part of the investigation, the commission will meet with the South African Police Service to engage them on the need to put adequate resources to investigate this matter.
"The commission will robustly engage with the owner of the establishment on detailed steps they have taken upon being aware of the incident, on why a case was not opened with the SAPS, as reported, as part of his managerial responsibility to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable, and on the institutional culture that might have led to this inhuman incident," read the statement.
The commission has also called on the victims and other people who may have witnessed what occurred at the establishment to contact the SAPS and the commission.
