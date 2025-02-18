Gauteng's wet weather creating hazardous driving conditions

Fatal car crashes and localised flooding have been reported in the Johannesburg area as the wet weather conditions are creating hazardous driving situations and significantly reducing visibility.
Johannesburg metro police said there had been reports of a fatal crash on the N1 north after Winnie Mandela Drive. Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said two left lanes are affected, resulting in heavy traffic congestion extending back to Malibongwe Drive.
“Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible and seek alternative routes.
“There's also a crash on the N1 North/N12 Misgund interchange in Devland, the left lane is blocked, please approach with caution.”
Fihla has urged motorists to be cautious while driving due to the continuous rain in the city.
There are heavy delays on the M1 South from Grayston Drive in Sandton towards Atholl Oaklands Road in Melrose.
“We are receiving reports of flooding along Main Road near the Jukskei River between Lonehill and Midrand. Motorists are advised to avoid this area and be cautious when driving through flooded areas. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters of unknown depth.”
Fihla said metro police are monitoring the situation across the city and deploying officers to affected areas to manage traffic flow and assist motorists.
He urged motorists to beware of slippery roads and reduced visibility.
“Increase following distances. Ensure your headlights are switched on, even during daylight hours, to improve visibility. Be vigilant and pay close attention to your surroundings and be prepared for unexpected hazards,” Fihla said.
Meanwhile, the city of Tshwane said the continuous rain has led to delays in attending to power supply interruptions in most parts of the city's seven regions.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technicians were overstretched due to the size of the network they need to cover and the number of outages over the past few hours.
“This has resulted in a huge restoration backlog which is worsened by the need to prioritise the safety of our technicians who are not allowed to work on the network during wet and rainy conditions, including pipe bursts that require welding. The team is on standby to take advantage of attending to the outages whenever there is a pause in the downpour,” he said.
The city's water engineers are also monitoring wastewater treatment plants which are usually affected when there is heavy rain.
“In the meantime, waste collection and disposal services remain manageable. However, if the rain continues intensely there might be a delay of this service. Residents will be informed of developments,” he said.
Tshwane emergency service spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said though no incidents were reported due to the rain, they are monitoring the weather and their teams are on the ground checking low-lying areas, bridges and roads.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng's wet weather creating hazardous driving conditions
Tshwane says continuous rain has led to delays in attending to power supply interruptions
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
Fatal car crashes and localised flooding have been reported in the Johannesburg area as the wet weather conditions are creating hazardous driving situations and significantly reducing visibility.
Johannesburg metro police said there had been reports of a fatal crash on the N1 north after Winnie Mandela Drive. Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said two left lanes are affected, resulting in heavy traffic congestion extending back to Malibongwe Drive.
“Emergency services are on the scene and motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible and seek alternative routes.
“There's also a crash on the N1 North/N12 Misgund interchange in Devland, the left lane is blocked, please approach with caution.”
Fihla has urged motorists to be cautious while driving due to the continuous rain in the city.
There are heavy delays on the M1 South from Grayston Drive in Sandton towards Atholl Oaklands Road in Melrose.
“We are receiving reports of flooding along Main Road near the Jukskei River between Lonehill and Midrand. Motorists are advised to avoid this area and be cautious when driving through flooded areas. Do not attempt to drive through floodwaters of unknown depth.”
Fihla said metro police are monitoring the situation across the city and deploying officers to affected areas to manage traffic flow and assist motorists.
He urged motorists to beware of slippery roads and reduced visibility.
“Increase following distances. Ensure your headlights are switched on, even during daylight hours, to improve visibility. Be vigilant and pay close attention to your surroundings and be prepared for unexpected hazards,” Fihla said.
Meanwhile, the city of Tshwane said the continuous rain has led to delays in attending to power supply interruptions in most parts of the city's seven regions.
City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said technicians were overstretched due to the size of the network they need to cover and the number of outages over the past few hours.
“This has resulted in a huge restoration backlog which is worsened by the need to prioritise the safety of our technicians who are not allowed to work on the network during wet and rainy conditions, including pipe bursts that require welding. The team is on standby to take advantage of attending to the outages whenever there is a pause in the downpour,” he said.
The city's water engineers are also monitoring wastewater treatment plants which are usually affected when there is heavy rain.
“In the meantime, waste collection and disposal services remain manageable. However, if the rain continues intensely there might be a delay of this service. Residents will be informed of developments,” he said.
Tshwane emergency service spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said though no incidents were reported due to the rain, they are monitoring the weather and their teams are on the ground checking low-lying areas, bridges and roads.
TimesLIVE
More rain possible this weekend but 'tricky' situation for crops
Transport department urges extreme caution as inclement weather affects visibility on roads
Level 5 weather warnings for Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos