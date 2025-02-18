“The dissolution of the Elsies River CPF has paralysed community safety structures, leaving residents without a voice to convey concerns. The femicide [on Monday] of a prominent community leader's daughter in Epping Forest adds to the distress experienced in our community. Gender-based violence remains as heinous a crime as gangsterism that is specially decimating our youth.”
Fears of all-out gang war after ‘bloody’ weekend in Elsies River
Image: 123RF/strelok
Community safety organisations are alarmed by a surge in gang-related violence and crime after a “bloody” weekend in which at least six people died in Elsies River, Cape Town.
Elsies River safety initiative chief Hamish Arries voiced concern about a lack of proactive policing by the police service and law enforcement agencies, despite the promise of reinforcements in the area.
CEO of Inspire Network and former Elsies River community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam told TimesLIVE on Tuesday the CPF had been dissolved.
“The new CPF election outcome is under review so there is no functioning CPF in Elsies River. We are speaking as community representatives concerned about crime in our area,” said Mukaddam.
