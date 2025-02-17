The Springs magistrate's court was packed to capacity with law enforcement members today when an Ekurhuleni woman, accused of organising a hit on her metro police husband, made her first appearance.
Sibongile Dlamini, 42, who is accused number two in the matter, was arrested on Valentine's Day just hours before the burial of her husband, Banele Skosana, 32.
Dlamini appeared alongside accused number one Ntliziyozabantu Magwanyana, who is said to be the gunman and was arrested shortly after the murder.
Allegations are that the hitman had revealed that the mastermind was Dlamini.
Dlamini, who wore grey track pants and a sweater, appeared in front of a packed courtroom whose front row was occupied by metro police and SAPS members.
Addressing the court, prosecutor Bhekisiza Mbatha made an application for Dlamini to be added to the matter, saying that Magwanyana had already appeared before the court after his arrest on February 10.
“The matter is here before the court because the state made an application for accused number two [Dlamini] to be joined in this matter. The state also requests a postponement of the bail hearing to allow the state to capture accused number two's profile. The two are facing a charge of premeditated murder, a schedule 6 offence and the state will be opposing bail,” he said.
The matter was then postponed to Friday.
Widow, alleged hitman in court for metro cop's murder
Image: Thulani Mbele
Speaking on behalf of the family outside court, Cindy Skosana said she had warned Skosana of “a beast inside Dlamini” and despite having had reservations about her, she did not expect her to be involved in his murder.
“She and I did not see eye to eye but l did not expect her to be involved. I did not expect her to be arrested but we were praying as a family for the perpetrator to be brought to book.
“I told him to leave the relationship because it was toxic. They were fighting a lot. He would come with scratch marks and she would bite him as well. I told him that once her beast was fuelled, there was no telling what she could do,” she said.
Cindy also alleged that on January 24, there was an attempt on Skosana's life. She said he was poisoned and then spent a few days in hospital. Upon his discharge, he returned home and kicked Dlamini out of their marital home. Just a week later, on February 7, he was shot while opening his tuck shop in KwaThema.
The court also heard the media application to broadcast the proceedings. Though there was no objection from the state and defence, the prosecutor stated that there was a further investigation to be done including an identity parade before the accused could be shown to the public.
Magistrate Betty Khumalo postponed the matter to Friday for a bail hearing.
