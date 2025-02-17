On Friday, she told the court that Mohajane was killed because he refused to take a bribe to remove Mokati's murder case from the SAPS system.
Top officer killed for refusing to take bribe, court told
Senior cop asked to squash murder case
Image: 123RF
The Pretoria high court has heard how a cop involved in an insurance murder case conspired with his co-accused to kill a senior police officer who refused to squash a murder case.
According to the state, Mathabo Motsieloa hired Hope Mahatta as a hitman to kill her relative Gift Mokati.
During the investigation into Mokati's murder, Motsieloa initiated a relationship with Motsumi Tabane – a police officer who was investigating Mokati's killing.
Motsieloa then received R1.2m from Old Mutual and allegedly paid R30,000 to Tabane to close the case on the basis that there were no suspects.
The trio – Motsieloa, Tabane and Motsieloa's aunt who entered into a plea bargain with the state and turned state witness – conspired to kill Tabane's senior, Col Lekone Mohajane, who refused to close Mokati's murder case.
Mohajane was killed in June 2023 during a hijacking.
The trio is now on trial at the Pretoria high court before judge Mokhine Mosopa.
They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and fraud with Mahatta facing an extra charge of being in the country illegally. The aunt is serving 10 years for her role in the murder.
On Friday, she told the court that Mohajane was killed because he refused to take a bribe to remove Mokati's murder case from the SAPS system.
“Accused one and two [Motsieloa and Tabane] went to give him R80,000 and the money was meant to bribe him,” she said.
Tabane's legal representative Adv Maphuthi Komabe asked who was trying to bribe who.
She answered, “We [herself, Motsieloa and Tabane] tried to bribe him to close the deceased's murder case.”
After the bribe incident, the trio plotted to kill Mohajane.
“We planned to kill him. Tabane told Motsieloa that he would hire a hitman to kill the colonel and he needed R70,000. One day Tabane told us that Mohajane wanted a bakkie similar to the one belonging to the accused.
“That's when Tabane and the colonel went to Pretoria to purchase a car and when Tabane came back, he told us the job was done.”
She said the reason she confessed was because she could not live with the lie any more.
She said her reason for approaching a radio station, where she confessed to the murder, was because Motsieloa had connections and that Tabane was a police officer and she thought that if she had reported the matter directly to the cops at any police station, police would have sent her back to the same station where Tabane worked.
The prosecution has lined up 54 witnesses to testify against the accused, including about 18 police officers, forensic experts, mortuary officials and Old Mutual representatives.
The trial continues.
SowetanLIVE
