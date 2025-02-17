Sowetan: How badly damaged is the tunnel?
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Illegal borehole stops Gautrain in its tracks
An illegal borehole drilling activity on a private property has compromised a section of the Gautrain tunnel system, causing water and soil to seep through. This led to services between Park Station and Rosebank being halted on Saturday.
Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe said the timeline for resuming services is uncertain. He, along with Gauteng MEC for transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, inspected the tunnel on Sunday.
Sowetan: What is the purpose of the inspection?
Kgobe: We are looking at the damage that has been created by somebody who had illegally drilled a borehole on top of our tunnel. Our tunnel has an area, we call it an area of exclusion, and they drilled in the area of exclusion. This is an illegal drill. It has damaged our tunnel, so we cannot run trains between Rosebank and Park Station, but we have a replacement service [buses] put in place to ensure that people can still get to where they need to get to.
Sowetan: How badly damaged is the tunnel?
Kgobe: The tunnel has a lining and the area that is affected is where we have the tunnel boring machine section. It has a concrete lining on it, and that concrete lining is damaged. The area here also has sand that is used for drilling, and that sand was filled with water. When the team realised this was an illegal drill, they propped up the area on top, filled it with a steel pipe and then filled it with concrete. This prevented the sand from falling directly into the tunnel.
Sowetan: What is the timeline for the resumption of services between the stations?
Kgobe: Engineers arrived on site yesterday (Saturday), and they’ve been having meetings since this morning. We will give an update as the week goes on regarding how long it is going to take.
Sowetan: Given this is not the only issue the Gautrain faces, there have been a lot of service delays this year, more than last year, what is the status of upgrading the system as stated last year?
Kgobe: We are continuing with the upgrades and fast-tracking them to ensure they reduce delays. We are pleading with our regulators ... give us the next few weeks and you will start seeing a change.
