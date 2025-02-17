News

Teacher (45) suspended after 11-year-old pupil is raped

17 February 2025 - 20:04
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Gauteng department of education says it has removed a 45-year-old teacher from school after allegations that he raped an 11-year-old pupil at his house.

Allegations are that the teacher, from Lufhereng Secondary School in Soweto, raped the child on  February 13.

MEC Matome Chiloane said he was "deeply disturbed and devastated" by the  allegations.

"A police case has been opened against the teacher, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this allegation accordingly.

"As an immediate step, the educator has been precautionarily removed from the school. This measure is taken to prioritise the safety and well-being of the affected learner and the broader school community. The department will also ensure that all due processes are followed to address this matter appropriately.

This measure is taken to prioritise the safety and well-being of the affected learner and the broader school community.
MEC Matome Chiloane

Chiloane said in recognising the emotional and psychological impact of the incident, he was  committed to ensuring that the child receives the necessary support, and that academic assistance will be arranged to minimise any disruption to her education.

“We are profoundly devastated by this serious allegation against this educator. Educators are custodians of education and youth development in our schools. As such, they should not engage in actions that could potentially traumatise the young minds that they are teaching, especially such injustices that continue to plague our democratic society," Chiloane said.

Chiloane also called upon law enforcement agencies to handle the case "with the sensitivity it deserves".

"Any form of alleged misconduct by educators will not be tolerated."

SowetanLIVE

Teacher accused of rape probed

The North West department of education says it is reviewing the file of a deputy principal with a 31-year service record after he was arrested for ...
News
2 months ago

'Every GBV case leaves a mark on me'

When a rape docket landed on Sgt Glenda Mathebula's desk in 2022, she was informed that the mother of the 11-year-old victim had initially turned a ...
News
5 months ago

Case of Joburg teacher killed when jogging moved to high court for pretrial

The case against the 21-year-old murder accused Bafana Mahungela, who is accused of killing a teacher that was jogging, has been transferred to the ...
News
7 months ago

Pupil raped during extra lessons, teacher arrested

A 41-year-old Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended following his arrest in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old pupil.
News
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC