Police officers deployed to combat illegal mining in Pretoria West, under Operation Vala Umgodi, have been honoured for their commitment.
The officers were deployed to Mob Support over three months, starting in December, said Lt-Col Vincent Mukhathi.
Mukhathi said the officers were given medals and trophies at an award ceremony held in Pretoria on Friday where their contribution and professionalism towards the success of the operation were recognised.
“These members were deployed at the Vala Umgodi Mission Area Joint Operation Centre (MAJOC) to prevent, combat, and investigate illegal mining activities across the country,” he said.
MAJOC commander, Brig George Mokwena, praised the officers' dedication.
“These awards celebrate the unwavering dedication and hard work of these members who go beyond the call of duty to ensure that the MAJOC is effective and well-coordinated in a professional manner.
“Your dedication and unwavering commitment to the fight against illegal mining are commendable,” said Mokwena.
Since its launch in December 2023, Operation Vala Umgodi has led to more than 18,000 arrests and the seizure of 458 illegal firearms, 12,000 rounds of ammunition, 283 trucks, 303 vehicles and 84 pieces of heavy machinery.
More than R5m in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32m have also been recovered.
Officers honoured for their commitment to fight illegal mining
