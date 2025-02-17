News

Lusikisiki massacre murder case postponed for further investigation

17 February 2025 - 15:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The trial of eight people accused of murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is set to start in March. File photo.
Image: Lulamile Feni

The trial of eight men charged with the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki has been postponed to March 10.

“The trial was initially scheduled to start today [Monday] in the Lusikisiki regional court. However, the addition of the eighth accused, Songezo Vuma, 20, in January necessitated that further investigations be conducted,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said. 

The acting Eastern Cape judge president has also made available a judge to preside over the case, which means it will be speedily dealt with. The case will be transferred to the Mthatha high court, which will sit in Lusikisiki.

Vuma made his first appearance on January 7 after being apprehended on a bus en route to Cape Town on January 5.

He abandoned his bail application. He joins Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, in the dock. 

They face 18 charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Their arrest came after the shooting that occurred on September 28 last year at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed. 

TimesLIVE

