Heavy showers are expected to continue across the country until Thursday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) confirmed.
According to the weather service, rainfall accumulation is expected to occur in the region of 30mm to 50mm daily.
Continual showers are expected on Wednesday and might persist into Thursday morning.
Saws said disruptive rain will be likely around the coastal region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape and the southern coastline of KwaZulu-Natal before more favourable weather.
Heavy on-and-off showers were predicted for Sunday across North West and Gauteng, the northern region of Free State, highveld areas of Mpumalanga and southwestern Limpopo.
The weather service warned localised floods are expected to affect susceptible areas, bridges and roads.
Saws has advised communities living in low-lying areas and flat plains to be on the lookout for disruptive rain.
It warned motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious when roads are slippery and visibility is affected.
Saws said: “ The transport of moist tropical air from a continental low over Botswana is the main source of the cloudy and showery conditions.”
Heavy showers across parts of SA to continue until Thursday
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
