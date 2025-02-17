Just over two months after Ekurhuleni metro police officer Banele Skosana finished paying lobola for his wife, and they celebrated their union, police arrested his widow a day before his burial.
Skosana, 32, was shot and killed by two men while opening his tuck shop in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni, on February 7.
On Friday, just a day after his memorial service and as the family was busy with the final preparations for his burial, police pounced on the 42-year-old wife as she sat on the mattress surrounded by elders, and holding photos of her late husband, with a candle burning beside her.
A relative who asked not to be named said: “Inside the house, police told her they wanted to take a statement from her and that she would come back [home]. But when they got outside, they told her they were arresting her in connection with the murder of her husband. That's when she started saying, 'utlwa ba reng'.
“She cried when everyone entered the room to pass their condolences, I was among those who comforted her as she was crying without knowing she could have done such a thing. I even encouraged her to go with the police to give them a statement, not knowing she would be arrested for the murder.
“I was shocked to see her getting arrested because when the police came on Friday, I thought it was routine.”
Family spokesperson Lunga Skosana said the woman was laughing as she said 'utlwa ba reng'.
He said police had previously told them that the two men arrested for Skosana's murder had confessed and also implicated the wife in the murder, but did not reveal further details.
Grieving wife nabbed just before metro cop's burial
Family demands answers
Image: Supplied
“We were told to keep calm to ensure that the law takes its course. We had to comply so that everything can happen according to their [police's] plan,” he said.
However, as the wife was being taken away, they told her that the alleged hitman had revealed that she had hired them to kill Skosana.
“The whole thing is heartbreaking because she has just joined the family. Their marriage was a traditional one. We never thought she could do that,” Lunga said.
The wife is expected to appear in the Springs magistrate's court on Monday.
In one of the videos taken during Skosana's memorial service on Thursday, there appeared to be a person who was forcing tears, failing to sit still.
Lunga said the wife is showing no remorse.
Image: SUPPLIED
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said investigations were ongoing and more arrests were imminent.
Lunga recalled the wild celebrations held on November 30 after Skosana finished paying lobola and how his wife had behaved as if everything was normal after his killing more than a week ago.
“They have a child together who is two years old and they have been together for about five years. Her behaviour [after Skosana's killing] appeared normal and we loved her as she was part of the family, not knowing that at the end of the day, we would be experiencing such a thing,” he said.
Lunga described Skosana as a calm person. “He was a humble guy, very quiet, and knew what steps to take when the family was met with challenges and would crack a joke here and there.”
Lunga said the family wants justice for Skosana.
“We are going to court tomorrow [today] to see how the case goes. Speaking to her and demanding answers from her will not help as we know she will not give them to us,” he said.
