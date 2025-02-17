Don't fall for romance scams

Imagine you're lying in bed on a lonely night and going through your phone when, suddenly, your new lover you met recently online suggests that, on your first in-person date, he accompanies you to the bank where you'd make a withdrawal.
You agree, and after he woos you during your date. The new lover you trusted pulls a fast one on you, steals your purse and disappears with the money you withdrew earlier in the day.
This is what happened to a 66-year-old pensioner from Isipingo, KZN, two weeks ago during her first date with a 54-year-old man from Chatsworth. The two had met on a dating app called Badoo a few weeks before.
According to Reaction Unit SA, who traced and arrested the man, the woman had just withdrew hers and her mother's old age grant when she and her lover decided to go to a nearby dam for their first date, where they also had sexual intercourse.
They then decided to go for lunch but on their way there they stopped at a petrol station for the woman to use the toilet. She left behind her bag with R2,000 and her cellphone.
The man drove off and deleted his profile on the dating app.
He allegedly lost R1,600 of the money to gambling and used the rest to buy oil for his car. He is expected to appear at the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday.
According to Rick Crouch from Rich Crouch & Associates, a private investigation agency, romance scams are on the rise in SA especially around February, also known as the month of love.
These types of scams involve individuals forming fake relationships with victims through online dating platforms, social media or email. The scammers build trust and emotional connections, exploiting their victims' vulnerability and ultimately deceiving them into sharing money or personal information.
Scammers usually target older single women who have a bit of money. Some of the targets are widows, who are set to gain financial benefits such as the pensions of their late spouse. "These cases are on the increase, based on the increased number of these cases we have been asked to investigate over the last few months,” said Crouch.
Don't fall for romance scams
Scammers user psychological manipulation to trick their victims into making security mistakes
Image: SUPPLIED
Imagine you're lying in bed on a lonely night and going through your phone when, suddenly, your new lover you met recently online suggests that, on your first in-person date, he accompanies you to the bank where you'd make a withdrawal.
You agree, and after he woos you during your date. The new lover you trusted pulls a fast one on you, steals your purse and disappears with the money you withdrew earlier in the day.
This is what happened to a 66-year-old pensioner from Isipingo, KZN, two weeks ago during her first date with a 54-year-old man from Chatsworth. The two had met on a dating app called Badoo a few weeks before.
According to Reaction Unit SA, who traced and arrested the man, the woman had just withdrew hers and her mother's old age grant when she and her lover decided to go to a nearby dam for their first date, where they also had sexual intercourse.
They then decided to go for lunch but on their way there they stopped at a petrol station for the woman to use the toilet. She left behind her bag with R2,000 and her cellphone.
The man drove off and deleted his profile on the dating app.
He allegedly lost R1,600 of the money to gambling and used the rest to buy oil for his car. He is expected to appear at the Verulam magistrate's court on Monday.
According to Rick Crouch from Rich Crouch & Associates, a private investigation agency, romance scams are on the rise in SA especially around February, also known as the month of love.
These types of scams involve individuals forming fake relationships with victims through online dating platforms, social media or email. The scammers build trust and emotional connections, exploiting their victims' vulnerability and ultimately deceiving them into sharing money or personal information.
Scammers usually target older single women who have a bit of money. Some of the targets are widows, who are set to gain financial benefits such as the pensions of their late spouse. "These cases are on the increase, based on the increased number of these cases we have been asked to investigate over the last few months,” said Crouch.
“Recognising the devastating affect these scams can have on victims emotionally, financially and psychologically, we have launched an extensive investigation into romance scams, aiming to uncover and bring the perpetrators to justice. We have allocated substantial resources and expertise to investigate and combat romance scams head-on,” he said.
Crouch said the company has established a dedicated team of investigators specialising in romance scams.
“These experts are trained to identify common scamming techniques, gather evidence and build strong cases against the perpetrators. The primary objective of this initiative is to bring these criminals to justice, disrupt their operations and deter future fraudulent activities,” he said.
According to the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS), scammers use psychological manipulation to trick their victims into making security mistakes or giving away sensitive information. “Technology is playing an increased role in the majority of the reported fraud instances,” said Nazia Karrim, head of product development at SAFPS.
“Social engineering is becoming a reality of everyday life and has dire consequences. The public needs to be aware of this growing threat.”
Karrim added that social engineering exploits a person’s trust to gain access to their confidential information or money.
According to SAPF, international reports show that up to 3% of the general population in Europe has fallen victim to romance scams.
“Similar statistics, in terms of percentage increases, are being replicated worldwide,” warned Karrim.
Signs of a dating scam
How to avoid dating scams
Source: SA Banking Risk Information Centre
SowetanLIVE
Scammed pensioner gets his money back
Stolen ID used to scam lodging seekers
Students warned about accommodation scams
Scammers target aspiring traffic officers in Western Cape
RTMC warns of fake traffic officer learnership adverts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos