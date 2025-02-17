"[The] city's assets are stolen, vandalised, fall into disrepair, are hijacked, become obsolete, or are not used effectively. [The] city's resources are stolen, or inappropriately/ fraudulently used for the gain of suppliers and employees and not in the best interest of the city’s citizens.”
DA calls for urgent audit of Joburg officials
'AG’s report indicates city falling into a state of complete disrepair'
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The DA caucus in the City of Johannesburg has raised alarm over findings in the auditor-general’s report, which paint a troubling picture of municipal mismanagement and operational failures.
The 2022/2023 findings, which were presented to the standing committee on public accounts last month, point to a city that performed worse than the entities it oversees, said committee chairperson Songezo Zibi on Sunday.
The DA is now calling for urgent lifestyle audits of senior municipal officials, particularly those working in key departments and the city's entities.
In addition, the DA is demanding a comprehensive skills audit of all heads of departments within these entities.
This is to ensure that leadership is capable of addressing the pressing problems facing Johannesburg’s administration.
In a letter addressed to mayor Dada Morero, which Sowetan has seen, DA Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, said the AG’s report indicates that the city is falling into a state of complete disrepair.
Among the key risks highlighted in the AG report are that the city's employees are not capable, productive or effective in managing the complexity of the metro’s service delivery obligations.
The AG noted that the city's “financial position may not improve to the point where it can pay creditors on time, with a two-month credit availability factor”.
"[The] city's employees are not capable, productive, or effective in managing the complexity of the city's issues. [The] city's water and electricity infrastructure may deteriorate to such an extent that short and long-term demands cannot be met,” read the findings in part.
fact Box
About 77% (10) entities submitted financial statements with material errors and depended on the audit process to achieve good, quality post-amendments;
36% of the entities within the group submitted annual performance reports that were credible without material misstatements and 64% had material misstatements.
Three entities made corrections to their annual performance report that resulted in unqualified outcomes for their performance information; andSome of the entities had reliability findings reported in the audit report, this is mostly due to the entities relying on audit processes to produce credible performance reporting. – AG
"[The] city's assets are stolen, vandalised, fall into disrepair, are hijacked, become obsolete, or are not used effectively. [The] city's resources are stolen, or inappropriately/ fraudulently used for the gain of suppliers and employees and not in the best interest of the city’s citizens.”
Kayser-Echeozonjoku wrote: “Due to these scathing findings of the auditor-general, it is abundantly clear that some of the municipal officials employed by the city are not acting in the best interest of its six-million residents.
“We, therefore, request you as the main shareholder representative in all entities in the City of Johannesburg to ensure that lifestyle audits are urgently conducted...”
The AG noted that the top contributors to irregular expenditure include the city with R7.4bn, Joburg Water at R2.5bn and City Power with R925.9m.
There was 0% on recovery, R4.7bn was written off and R7.7bn was not dealt with. The AG noted that 12 investigations were under way.
“Historically, the city has struggled with timely instituting of consequence management. As a result, there were instances where investigations were not performed at all and in other instances where investigations were performed, disciplinary action was not yet taken,” said the AG.
Zibi said on Sunday: “In terms of leadership, financial performance, record-keeping, internal controls, reporting and compliance, the city requires intervention.
“When looking at the entities individually, they all require some form of intervention.
“However, some entities appeared to be functioning well at the time, including City Parks, the property company, Joburg Market, Joburg Theatre, and Johannesburg Water. But given the current water issues, I suspect Johannesburg Water may also now require intervention.”
