Cash-in-transit guards assaulted, robbed of cash

Two security guards were held at gun point, assaulted and robbed during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.
The incident happened at Todd Street in the CBD just after 10am.
When RUSA team arrived at the scene, it was told that several heavily armed men robbed security guards carrying cash to an armoured vehicle parked on Todd Street.
"We established that the guards were held at gunpoint and robbed of their firearms and a bag of cash while walking out of a wholesaler. Both officers from IZI Cash were also assaulted.
"According to witnesses, some of the suspects were wearing bullet proof jackets and heavily armed with rifles and handguns. Two men with rifles were seen on both ends of the street keeping a lookout for first responders. A silver VW Polo or Golf with registration plates BP68GP-ZN was used by the suspects," said RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram.
The incident happened a few hours after a group of about 20 men bombed a cash van in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, on Saturday morning after they forced the cash vehicle to stop using their own vehicle.
“The suspects bombed the cash vehicle and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The four security guards were injured and taken to the nearest medical care centre,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.
