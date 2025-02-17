News

Cash-in-transit guards assaulted, robbed of cash

17 February 2025 - 13:19
When RUSA team arrived at the scene, it was told that several heavily armed men robbed security guards carrying cash to an armoured vehicle parked on Todd Street.
When RUSA team arrived at the scene, it was told that several heavily armed men robbed security guards carrying cash to an armoured vehicle parked on Todd Street.
Image: Supplied

Two security guards were held at gun point, assaulted and robbed during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday morning.

The incident happened at Todd Street in the CBD just after 10am.

According to Reaction Unit SA (RUSA), their office received calls at 11am from shoppers about the CIT that was unfolding.

When RUSA team arrived at the scene, it was told that several heavily armed men robbed security guards carrying cash to an armoured vehicle parked on Todd Street.

"We established that the guards were held at gunpoint and robbed of their firearms and a bag of cash while walking out of a wholesaler. Both officers from IZI Cash were also assaulted.

"According to witnesses, some of the suspects were wearing bullet proof jackets and heavily armed with rifles and handguns. Two men with rifles were seen on both ends of the street keeping a lookout for first responders. A silver VW Polo or Golf with registration plates BP68GP-ZN was used by the suspects," said RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram.

We established that the guards were held at gunpoint and robbed of their firearms and a bag of cash while walking out of a wholesaler.
Prem Balram

The incident happened a few hours after a group of about 20 men bombed a cash van in Atteridgeville,  west of Pretoria, on Saturday morning after they forced the cash vehicle to stop using their own vehicle.

“The suspects bombed the cash vehicle and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. The four security guards were injured and taken to the nearest medical care centre,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo.

SowetanLIVE

Alleged CIT robber shot dead, another critical after shoot-out with police

A suspected robber linked to a cash-in-transit robbery on Durban's N2 on Tuesday died in a shoot-out with police while his alleged accomplice is in a ...
News
1 week ago

Robber 'posing as buyer' fatally stabs Centurion couple in their home

A Lyttelton Manor, Centurion, couple who put their home up for sale were murdered by a man allegedly pretending to be a prospective buyer wanting to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Jewellery robber slapped with 25 years behind bars

The last accused in the group of men charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances of Munnik Jewellers and the murder of co-owner, Charl ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC