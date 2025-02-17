"Universities’ main cost drivers are salaries of academic, administrative and senior managerial staff, infrastructure maintenance [that is lecture halls, laboratories and experimental consumables, information and communication technology and research equipment], utilities [electricity, water, internet provision], library resources and foreign exchange-based expenses [books and scientific journals, computer hardware, software, and so on], security and cleaning contracts as well as student accommodation and related services,” said Matutu.
SowetanLIVE
‘Cancellation of student debt will bankrupt universities’
Funds needed for the upkeep of institutions, body says
Image: 123rf
Universities SA says while it is concerned by the spiralling debt to institutions, cancelling it is not a solution as it would land its members in bankruptcy.
Universities SA CEO Phethiwe Matutu said student debt speaks directly to the ability of its institutions to maintain operational costs.
Two weeks ago, Sowetan reported how students who owe institutions of higher learning, some hundreds of thousands, have not been able to access their qualifications, leaving them trapped and unable to apply for job opportunities.
Debt owed to institutions runs to hundreds of millions of rand.
“Tuition fees are the second source of revenue for our institutions, after government subsidies. Not fully paying one’s fees implies that some individuals are not compensating institutions for being skilled for future careers. Nothing is free,” Matutu said.
“It costs money to deliver quality education and equip graduates to solve current and future national and global challenges. It also costs money to maintain research that also leads to the innovation that our economy needs.”
She said the body was against student debt cancellation.
“It could drive our institutions to bankruptcy. It could also have the unintended consequence of encouraging a culture of nonpayment of debt in our society.
"Universities’ main cost drivers are salaries of academic, administrative and senior managerial staff, infrastructure maintenance [that is lecture halls, laboratories and experimental consumables, information and communication technology and research equipment], utilities [electricity, water, internet provision], library resources and foreign exchange-based expenses [books and scientific journals, computer hardware, software, and so on], security and cleaning contracts as well as student accommodation and related services,” said Matutu.
“Rising student debt means universities are operating on a budget deficit. Add to that the declining government subsidies and it becomes a matter of time before our universities are forced to compromise on standards, infrastructure maintenance or any of the costs mentioned above.
“They could, over time, be forced to reduce their course offerings – regardless of what our economy needs and, in the process, lose staff to better-resourced systems. A sustainable funding solution must be found for students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.”
DA MP Matlhodi Maseko said the financial shortfall for student funding has dire consequences. “It is the students who bear the brunt of this situation. To ensure the long-term sustainability of the funding system, the funding model needs to fundamentally change,” said Maseko.
“The DA's alternative funding model proposes the establishment of an effective debt collection system by collaborating with the South African Revenue Services (Sars), the Credit Bureau, and potential employers. This aims to combat the issue of student loan nonpayment and guarantee that resources are reintegrated into the system.
“It will automatically include loan repayments in students' tax expenditures by Sars, for students earning above the preset amount. In consultation with Sars, the preset amount will be decided on by NSFAS based on principle affordability.”
