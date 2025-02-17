News

Brazen bid to hijack prisoner transit vehicle foiled on R554

By TimesLIVE - 17 February 2025 - 13:45
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A shoot-out ensued after two gunmen allegedly tried to hold up a vehicle transporting suspects to court in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

The Gauteng department of community safety said provincial traffic police and wardens were patrolling the R554 when the occupants of a Hyundai i20 allegedly attempted to hijack an unmarked state vehicle.

“The state vehicle was transporting two suspects to a court case in Booysens.

“A chase ensued from the R554 to the R103, and the suspects opened fire on the officers.

“The officers returned fire, leading to the suspect's vehicle halting on the R103 with two suspects injured.”

