Tributes pour in for world’s first openly gay imam gunned down at wedding

Tributes are pouring in for the first openly gay imam, Muhsin Hendricks, who was gunned down in Gqeberha on Saturday while attending a wedding.
Hendricks became the first imam in the world to come out as gay in 1996 and was since removed from his position.
According to the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities, the motive behind his brutal murder remains unknown, however there are suspicions it might have been a religiously motivated hate crime.
Deputy minister Steve Letsike said the murder was not simply about Hendricks but a direct assault on all movements, organisations and individuals advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights in South Africa.
“We call on the SA Police Service (SAPS) and all law enforcement agencies to strengthen their investigation, and track down the people responsible for justice to prevail,” he said.
The department of justice and constitutional development acknowledged Hendricks’ enduring activism which included his work with interfaith communities around the world and his independent research on Islam and sexual diversity.
It made mention of Hendricks’ contribution to the National Intervention Strategy (NIS) on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) and his participation at the 31st International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) World Conference held in Cape Town in November last year.
It called for continued efforts to uphold Constitutional values and ensure a society where no-one is unfairly discriminated against directly or indirectly on the grounds of race, gender, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic, social origin or any other status.
