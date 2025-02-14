Lawrence Sithembiso Mdlalose, the man allegedly responsible for the Usindiso Building fire which claimed 76 lives, made his first appearance in the Johannesburg high court on Friday.
After the incident in August 2023, a commission of inquiry was established, during which Mdlalose, 30, testified and allegedly confessed to starting the fire. He was subsequently apprehended on January 23 2024, and charged with 76 counts of murder, one count of arson and 12 counts of attempted murder.
Mdlalose, who was a resident of the building, was allegedly involved in a violent altercation with a person known as KB in a ground-floor room on August 31 2023. He allegedly assaulted KB, seeking payment for drugs KB had sold on his behalf.
The attack persisted until KB became unconscious, prompting the accused to allegedly panic, mistakenly believing KB was dead.
“The accused then left to purchase petrol. Upon his return, he allegedly doused KB's body and ignited it. The fire spread, engulfing the building while the accused stood outside pretending to be innocent,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
Occupants screamed for help, with some jumping from the building. The aftermath revealed charred and severely injured bodies scattered throughout and around the building.
The case was postponed until next Friday for confirmation of legal representation for the accused and pretrial proceedings.
TimesLIVE
Usindiso Building 'arsonist' made first appearance in high court
Image: NPA Communications.
