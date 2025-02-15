Hammanskraal residents told water is safe to drink again after turbidity warning

Hammanskraal residents have been told by the City of Tshwane that tap water flowing from the Klipdrift Magalies Water Package Plant has been certified safe to drink.
This comes after the city had flagged a turbidity issue at the plant on Friday.
A meeting between deputy minister of water and sanitation David Mahlobo, mayor Nasiphi Moya and Magalies Water sought to find a solution to the issue.
It was established that the water supply interruption had led to temporary turbidity in drinking water in Hammanskraal.
“The meeting confirmed that the water is now safe to drink. It was agreed that officials from the city and Magalies Water would meet weekly to ensure proper co-ordination and timeous and clear communication to the public regarding any water supply disruptions.”
In a statement on Saturday, the city said Magalies Water's Klipdrift Water Treatment Works was affected by a power outage last Tuesday due to a severe storm that affected the mini-substation which provides electricity to it.
The damage required that a new mini-substation be procured, installed and commissioned. Magalies Water finished repairs last Saturday. After the electricity supply was restored, the plant was restarted immediately.
As a result of the downtime of the water treatment plant caused by the damage to the electricity substation, the reservoirs and reticulation system were empty and dry for a considerable amount of time.
The water interruption affected Mandela Village, Marokolong, Ramotse, Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville), Kudube Unit 9, Babelegi Industrial and Bridgeview informal settlement.
“Water quality in the system is monitored continuously. On February 11 it was found that there was some turbidity in the water, which could have been caused by settled sediments as a result of the system having been dry for a period of time. All other parameters (apart from turbidity) complied with the SANS 241:2015 drinking water quality standard.
“Subsequent tests and further flushing of the distribution system were conducted on February 13, and the results indicated that there was no noncompliance on any water quality parameters. The water in the system continues to be compliant to SANS 241:2015 and safe for human consumption.”
The city said staff would continue to monitor the water quality to ensure it remains safe to drink.
“Both the city of Tshwane and Magalies Water supported by the department of water & sanitation will continue taking samples and assessing water quality in Hammanskraal and the city will continue to provide updates to residents accordingly. Residents are advised to avoid relying on misinformation from social media, which is often unverified and to make use of official notifications published by the City of Tshwane.”
TimesLIVE
Image: VELI NHLAPO
TimesLIVE
