Water crisis hits courts of justice
Johannesburg courts close doors and postpone cases
The Johannesburg water crisis has now affected the administration of justice, with the two busiest courts in the province – the high court and the magistrate’s court – being forced to temporarily suspend operations.
Chief Justice Mandisa Maya's office on Thursday issued a notice that the high court in Johannesburg would temporarily close due to the ongoing water interruptions in the greater Johannesburg area. The magistrate’s court on the other hand has been closing at 12pm every day since Tuesday when its taps ran dry. Court officials have been postponing cases.
The water crisis is overburdening an already clogged-up judicial system court roll from both courts. The judiciary said the affected parties would be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for yesterday. The courts must now deal with the administrative nightmare of sorting out the court roll and assigning different dates for people, some who travelled from far to attend court on Thursday.
An employee at the magistrate’s court said their bathrooms have been locked since the water outage began.
“We have not had water since Tuesday and no case has been able to sit. We just come in and postpone them. There’s even a notice outside that there is no water and as things stand we don’t know how long the situation will last. The toilets are locked and no one is able to use them as there is no water,” said the employee.
The water crisis is being exacerbated by power failures at Rand Water’s Forest Hill and Eikenhof systems.
Johannesburg Water recently said it had noted an 8% increase in consumption between December 2024 and January. It said its systems were impacted by various network challenges as demand exceeded that exceeds available capacity.
Researcher at Judges Matter, Mbekezeli Benjamin, said it was worrying to see that both the courts which handle the bulk of the legal work in Gauteng have been experiencing challenges.
He said while the magistrate’s court had not officially shut down, it is not ideal that cases are being postponed because of issues relating to water. “It is inexplicable, inexcusable and it makes no sense.”
According to the criminal court roll at the high court on Thursday, three new trials and two trials that have been ongoing and were supposed to sit on Thursdaywere abandoned. The cases are for murder, kidnapping and robbery, among others.
“More than half of all civil cases in the entire SA is handled in the Gauteng high courts, particularly in Joburg because of the population size. If the court is not functioning even for one day, it has such a huge ripple effect on the rest of the courts. On average, in only the unopposed motion court, each judge is allocated about 40 cases a day In the high court, there are the most serious cases that are heard there,” Benjamin said.
“The cases that were meant to be heard today [yesterday] were allocated today because that is the day that is available. They can’t be rolled over to next week or to other weeks because of how clogged the roll is
“To get a trial date in Johannesburg you have to wait until 2027 and some up until 2031. It is a huge impact. It is extremely worrying.” that it is caused by issues relating to water because just as we are recovering from load shedding the water situation is exacerbating the situation.” he said.
This is not the first time the administration of justice is affected by the unreliable water supply. In November last year, the Constitutional Court – the highest court in the land – released a statement saying it had been unable to conduct physical or in-court case hearings because of unreliable water supply in the court building.
DA MPL Jack Bloom, from the DA in Johannesburg, yesterday laid a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission over lack of water in Johannesburg. Black Lawyers Association president Nkosana Mvundlela said lawyers were concerned about justice delayed for their clients as some waited a long time for court hearings.
“Some of the matters on the court roll their applications were made two to three years ago. Once people obtained those dates, they were hoping that they were going to get justice because that high court is experiencing backlogs,” he said.
“Currently the high court in Johannesburg and Pretoria are allocating dates of 2032 and that tells you of the nature of the backlogs we are sitting with.”
Law Society of South Africa spokesperson Mapula Oliphant said disruptions to the functioning of courts have adverse effect on litigants which as a result affects access to justice.
“The disruptions do put pressure on the state of affairs of the court in respect of the backlogs and the running of civil matters, however; we are confident that our courts have put measures in place to addressing the effects of these disruptions, and smooth running of the matters going forward,” Oliphant said.
The water outages have affected business operations in the city and other suburbs including Randburg, Sandton, Parktown, Westbury and Marlboro.
