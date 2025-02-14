Police in Thohoyandou in Limpopo's Vhembe district arrested a 33-year-old man on Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and murdered his 16-year-old niece.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the crimes allegedly occurred at around 8.30pm when the suspect had been searching for the girl after she had not returned home for days.
He finally located her at a residence.
"On arrival at home, the suspect had a confrontation with the victim and allegedly assaulted her with an object," said Ledwaba.
The mother of the victim, who was nearby, called for emergency medical services. On arrival, they declared the victim dead at the scene.
Ledwaba said the suspect remains in custody.
While the investigation continues, police are appealing for information that could aid in understanding the context of the crimes.
TimesLIVE
Uncle arrested for alleged assault and murder of his 16-year-old niece
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium
TimesLIVE
