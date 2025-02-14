News

Pope Francis taken to hospital for bronchitis

By Joshua McElwee - 14 February 2025 - 14:39
Pope Francis has been pope since 2013 and has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.
Image: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg

Pope Francis was taken to hospital on Friday to continue treatment of his ongoing bronchitis, the Vatican said, after reportedly struggling to speak in one of his meetings in the morning.

“This morning, at the end of his audiences, Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment,” it said.

Francis, 88, has been pope since 2013 and has suffered from influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.

Earlier this month, Francis told pilgrims at a weekly audience he was suffering from a “strong cold”, which the Vatican later described as bronchitis.

The pope has been keeping up his daily schedule of appointments despite his illness, taking meetings at the Vatican residence where he lives. Before going to hospital on Friday, he had an official meeting with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Francis also held meetings on Friday morning with Cardinal Luis Tagle, a senior Vatican official, with a Catholic philanthropy group based in Puerto Rico and with Mark Thompson, chair and CEO of the CNN news channel.

A person who attended one of the meetings, who asked not to be named to discuss a sensitive matter, said the pope appeared to be struggling to talk during their encounter.

Francis has had to cancel his scheduled events for the next three days following his hospitalisation.

He suffered two falls recently at his Vatican residence, bruising his chin in December and injuring his arm in January.

Rome's Gemelli hospital, the largest in the city, has a special suite for treating popes. Francis spent nine days there in June 2023, when he had surgery to repair an abdominal hernia.

Reuters

