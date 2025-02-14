News

PODCAST | SANDF soldiers remains, insurance murder case, water crisis and human trafficking

14 February 2025 - 16:28
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

The latest episode of the SL Cabinet podcast is out now. Join Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini as they break down this week’s biggest stories on crime, education and current affairs. This episode covers the latest developments in SA that you don’t want to miss.

After over two weeks of delays, the remains of 14 SANDF soldiers finally arrived back in the country on Thursday. For their grieving families, while heartbreaking, the moment marked the beginning of a new chapter.

The episode also dives into the ongoing insurance murder case in the Pretoria High Court involving R1.2m, as well as the water outage crisis in Joburg that has even led to the closure of institutions like the high court.

The trio engages in robust debate on human trafficking in light of the current case before Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court of a mother accused of selling her son.

Listen here: 

Join the discussion on SL Cabinet — stream it now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Iono.fm. Stay informed and engaged with the stories that matter.

