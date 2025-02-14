Passenger earns his wings as flight lands safely after medical emergency

A passenger on board FlySafair flight FA711 from George to Johannesburg recently helped ensure landing safety protocols were adhered to after the captain fell ill mid-flight.
As the aircraft approached OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on January 29, passengers and crew were thrown into an unexpected situation when an announcement was made requesting any qualified pilots on board to assist after the captain’s sudden health issue.
FlySafair confirmed the incident.
It said the flight had departed George airport on schedule at 11am, and was to land in Johannesburg at 12.30pm.
“Our captain reported feeling unwell during the latter stages of the journey. As the aircraft prepared for descent, the captain told the first officer he was experiencing discomfort and advised him to assume full control for the remainder of the flight,” said FlySafair.
“The first officer, who is fully certified and trained to operate the aircraft independently, requested priority landing clearance, and issued an appeal for any qualified pilots on board the plane to offer assistance.”
A pilot flying as a passenger stepped up to help.
“We were fortunate to have a qualified pilot among the passengers who assisted the first officer by reading the required checklists, though they did not conduct any flying themselves,” said FlySafair said.
On landing, emergency medical personnel were on standby to attend to the captain, who received immediate care.
“Passengers remained calm and co-operative throughout, disembarking once the aircraft was towed to the designated parking bay,” said FlySafair.
“FlySafair commends our first officer for his exemplary professionalism. We extend our best wishes to our captain for a swift recovery and express our gratitude to our crew, the assisting passenger and all passengers for their understanding and co-operation.”
