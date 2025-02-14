Bridget Masango said the outlets where these black cards needs to be collected send beneficiaries home due to not having sufficient Postbank cards. The grant recipients have to collet them at Pick n Pay, Boxer and Shoprite.
Millions yet to move to new Sassa card
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
With only two weeks left before the cut-off date for SA social security agency (Sassa) beneficiaries to change their old cards to new ones, more than half are yet to heed the call.
This has raised fears that a high number of grant beneficiaries who are yet to replace their gold cards with new black cards issued by the Postbank will be left out in the cold.
Sassa has urged beneficiaries to replace their gold cards by February 28 so that they can continue accessing their grants. Failure to do so will result in beneficiaries being unable to transact, Sassa said.
Spokesperson Andile Tshona said of the more than 3-million beneficiaries who are expected to migrate to black cards, only over 1-million have done so to date.
Tshona said Sassa is experiencing a slow turnout despite the process having begun in September 2024.
"As of Wednesday night we have at least over a million people who have migrated from golden cards. We are not seeing progress in terms of people turnout," he said.
The chairperson for social development portfolio committee has called for an extension, saying the migration to black Postbank cards has been besieged by mayhem.
Bridget Masango said the outlets where these black cards needs to be collected send beneficiaries home due to not having sufficient Postbank cards. The grant recipients have to collet them at Pick n Pay, Boxer and Shoprite.
"The mayhem has been seen since the beginning of this month where older persons and persons with disabilities are saying that they are going to all these places where the cards are supposed to be swapped, to be issued but there are no cards there.
"It's either they say the cards are finished or they say they are not a card-issuing point, or they don't know what you're talking about," said Masango.
Old people and disabled people from rural areas have to take taxis to the shopping centre and wait in long lines and still don’t get assistance, meaning they have to go back three to four days before actually getting help. Where will they get the money to pay for taxi fare? Shopping centres in rural areas are very far," she said.
"I don't know if you remember, but when they migrated from the previous cards to these cards that they have now, there was a crisis as well. Sassa should have learnt their lesson."
Black Sash's Oliver Meth said the organisation was "deeply concerned" about the ongoing challenges facing the agency's beneficiaries.
"Sadly, the replacement process has been plagued by several challenges which Black Sash and our partners have witnessed first-hand on the ground during the grant payment week in February 2025," he said.
"The retailers share that they are not aware that Postbank card replacements were supposed to be happening at their stores," he said.
Deputy chair of #PayTheGrants, Elizabeth Raiters, said:
"Beneficiaries are complaining that the queues are extra-long and that there's not enough staff to help them. Second of all, the systems keep on giving problems."
