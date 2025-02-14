Asked by prosecutor Lucky Ngwana on how Nkosi tried to escape arrest, Nkambule said after the shooting, Nkosi had gone to the Pienaar police station to report that he had been kidnapped, his firearm taken and that the kidnappers had forced him to withdraw money from his account via cellphone banking.
SowetanLIVE
Mass shooting suspect seeks bail application
Investigating officer says the safety of the community is at stake if suspect is released
Image: Supplied/SAPS
The investigating officer in the mass shooting that took place in Pienaar in January has asked that the accused be denied bail to safeguard the community.
Two Mpumalanga men allegedly shot and killed eight people at a tavern on January 11. Bongani Patrick Nkosi, 39, then went to a police station a few hours later, where he opened a fake kidnapping case, telling police that he had just freed himself from some men who had kidnapped and robbed him.
However police were quickly able to determine that no kidnapping had taken place, then arrested him hours later after allegedly linking him to the crime.
Nkosi and his co-accused Mduduzi Khehla Lubisi, 43, are accused of being behind the shooting that took place at Lavisa lifestyle tavern in Pienaar on January 11 at about 4am.
Ten patrons were shot and only two survived.
During the second day of Nkosi's bail application on Thursday at the Mpumalanga KaBokweni magistrates' court, investigating officer Sgt Ben Nkambule told the court that the accused must not be released on bail as he had faked his own kidnapping in an effort to remove himself from the crime scene.
Asked by prosecutor Lucky Ngwana on how Nkosi tried to escape arrest, Nkambule said after the shooting, Nkosi had gone to the Pienaar police station to report that he had been kidnapped, his firearm taken and that the kidnappers had forced him to withdraw money from his account via cellphone banking.
“He said that he managed to free himself at about 11am on the day of the incident and a case was registered,” said Nkambule.
After the case was registered, Nkambule said he then called Nkosi to the station, where he arrested him after acquiring evidence that showed that he had tried to remove himself from the crime scene.
“If the accused is released on bail, that would cause a scare among the witnesses and the community at large. The accused knows and stay among the witnesses and he might threaten them.
“He might even evade trial as he tried to escape arrest at first.
“The community is still shocked about the incident and relies on the justice system and the police, but if the accused is released on bail the community will lose hope in the justice system and might take the law into their own hands,” said Nkambule.
According to Nkambule, it was after he had arrested the second suspect, Lubisi, that witnesses started coming forward giving statements, saying initially they were scared because one of the suspects was still at large.
Nkosi also faces a defeating the ends of justice charge concerning his fake kidnapping case.
When Nkosi was arrested, he was allegedly found in possession of his licensed firearm while his co-accused Lubisi was arrested in Mbombela CBD and found with two guns. A third gun was found at his house.
Tom Palma, uncle to one of the victims Pertunia Sithole, said as families they do not want the accused to he released on bail because they fear for their lives.
“Even now we are scared about what happened to my niece and the others. I believe if these people are released on bail they can kill the witnesses or even us as families,” said Palma.
Nkosi's bail application continues on Friday.
SowetanLIVE
