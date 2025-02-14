The deadline for social grant recipients to convert their cards has been extended to March 20.
Department of communications & digital technologies spokesperson Kwena Moloto said: “The deadline marks the date when the Sassa gold cards will stop working, not the last day to apply for the new card.
“After March 20, beneficiaries will still be able to apply for and receive their Postbank black cards,” he said.
Moloto said the decision to extend the deadline comes after receiving concerns expressed by grant recipients.
“We have listened to the deep concerns and frustrations from our social grant beneficiaries and we trust that this extension will provide them much-needed time.
“We strongly encourage our beneficiaries to make sure they change to the black Postbank card as soon as they can, and well ahead of the March 20 deadline.
“We would like to emphasise that grant payments will continue as per usual, even after the March 20 deadline. If beneficiaries haven’t exchanged their cards by then, their grants will still be paid, but they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds,” he said.
Deadline to convert Sassa gold cards extended to March 20
Image: Brenton Geach
The deadline for social grant recipients to convert their cards has been extended to March 20.
Department of communications & digital technologies spokesperson Kwena Moloto said: “The deadline marks the date when the Sassa gold cards will stop working, not the last day to apply for the new card.
“After March 20, beneficiaries will still be able to apply for and receive their Postbank black cards,” he said.
Moloto said the decision to extend the deadline comes after receiving concerns expressed by grant recipients.
“We have listened to the deep concerns and frustrations from our social grant beneficiaries and we trust that this extension will provide them much-needed time.
“We strongly encourage our beneficiaries to make sure they change to the black Postbank card as soon as they can, and well ahead of the March 20 deadline.
“We would like to emphasise that grant payments will continue as per usual, even after the March 20 deadline. If beneficiaries haven’t exchanged their cards by then, their grants will still be paid, but they will need to visit their nearest Post Office branch to access their funds,” he said.
He said the departments, communications and the social development department are working together to increase capacity to make the process smooth.
“Mobile offices will also be dispatched to focus on rural areas and ensure we assist as many people as possible.
“We are also working with community leaders and local authorities to share clear information and offer assistance where needed. Making sure that beneficiaries are able to swap their old gold Sassa cards as easily as possible is our priority, and we will update the public regularly,” said Moloto.
SowetanLIVE
Millions yet to move to new Sassa card
Sassa joins forces with FNB to pay clients left in the lurch by Ithala's suspension
King Misuzulu throws his weight behind KZN premier to help save Ithala from liquidation
Sassa suspends SRD grants to suspicious recipients
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos