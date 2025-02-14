A 22-year-old Malawian was arrested on Thursday after members of the Cape Town K9 unit intercepted a vehicle transporting illegal abalone worth an estimated R120,000.
The arrest comes amid growing concern about the increasing illegal harvesting of abalone, a delicacy highly sought after in global seafood markets.
The Cape Town K9 unit was acting on intelligence received about a Toyota Corolla reportedly travelling from Simon’s Town and transporting abalone. Upon spotting the vehicle in Muizenberg, the officers carried out a search.
Inside the car, they discovered 562 units of abalone, which is illegal to harvest in the wild without a permit. The suspect was arrested.
This incident is part of a broader crackdown on abalone poaching, which has seen a surge in criminal activity.
South African abalone is only found along the coastline, making it a valuable yet vulnerable resource. Its highly prized meat, known for its rich flavour, is often sold live, frozen or canned and is considered a delicacy in many parts of the world.
South Africa is the only country where the wild harvesting of abalone is prohibited, as the marine species is vital to the ecosystem.
As poaching continues to rise, authorities are ramping up efforts to combat the illegal trade, with operations such as those carried out by the Cape Town K9 unit playing a key role in safeguarding the species and local communities.
The suspect will appear in the Muizenberg magistrate's court once he has been charged.
TimesLIVE
Cape Town police arrest suspect with R120,000 worth of abalone
Image: SAPS/Facebook
A 22-year-old Malawian was arrested on Thursday after members of the Cape Town K9 unit intercepted a vehicle transporting illegal abalone worth an estimated R120,000.
The arrest comes amid growing concern about the increasing illegal harvesting of abalone, a delicacy highly sought after in global seafood markets.
The Cape Town K9 unit was acting on intelligence received about a Toyota Corolla reportedly travelling from Simon’s Town and transporting abalone. Upon spotting the vehicle in Muizenberg, the officers carried out a search.
Inside the car, they discovered 562 units of abalone, which is illegal to harvest in the wild without a permit. The suspect was arrested.
This incident is part of a broader crackdown on abalone poaching, which has seen a surge in criminal activity.
South African abalone is only found along the coastline, making it a valuable yet vulnerable resource. Its highly prized meat, known for its rich flavour, is often sold live, frozen or canned and is considered a delicacy in many parts of the world.
South Africa is the only country where the wild harvesting of abalone is prohibited, as the marine species is vital to the ecosystem.
As poaching continues to rise, authorities are ramping up efforts to combat the illegal trade, with operations such as those carried out by the Cape Town K9 unit playing a key role in safeguarding the species and local communities.
The suspect will appear in the Muizenberg magistrate's court once he has been charged.
TimesLIVE
Hout Bay man in court after police seize abalone worth R188k
Four foreigners arrested with abalone to apply for bail next month
Teen among nine arrested with 'R240k worth of abalone' in Jeffreys Bay
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos