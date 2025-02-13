A week ago, Joburg's department of human settlements said more than 3,800 title deeds had not been issued due to various reasons such as incorrect information provided, and the office called on residents who are waiting for their title deeds to come collect them.
Sowetan spoke to the department's MMC Mlungisi Mabaso to find out how widespread this problem is.
Sowetan: What are some of the reasons your department is not issuing these title deeds?
Mabaso: The first challenge is that there are family disputes over the deceased estate, in terms of who should take the ownership. They are not able to provide a letter of authority from the court which authorises them to take over the house. Second, there are houses now whose owners we are unable to trace because they would have sold these houses before the title deeds were issued.
Sowetan: What should people bring when they come to the department’s offices to avoid being sent back home to get more information?
Mabaso: Well, a copy of your identity document, because with the ID we can retrieve all the information in the system.
Sowetan: How long will it take for recipients to receive their title deeds after submitting the necessary documents?
Mabaso: The title deeds are at the office, so if they bring the relevant document, we'll just give them title deeds immediately.
Sowetan: Title deeds are generally known to take long to be issued, what could be the cause of those delays?
Mabaso: The delay is with the proclamation of townships and the infrastructure development in those areas, because there are townships that were developed before the introduction of SPLUM (Spatial Planning and Land-Use Management). And now for us to issue a title deed, we need to adhere to SPLUM as an Act. We need to restore services, do township establishment processes properly and then issue our title deeds.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Homeowners urged to collect title deeds
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
