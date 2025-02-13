State witness details how niece conspired to kill relative for insurance payout

“I was with Motsieloa and Mokati when accused number 2 [Mahatta] and Thabang [a man Motsieloa previously introduced her to] entered the house.
“They asked us what we were doing and we [told them] we were just relaxing. Then he [Thabang] hit the light bulb with a knife and then started stabbing Mokati. I screamed. He was stabbed once,” said the woman, who is Motsieloa's aunt, before breaking down.
She said she ran to the bedroom to hide but could not stifle the commotion of the execution. The woman said she later went outside where she and Motsieloa stood for some time. They were later joined by their partners.
She said Motsieloa left the scene and at some point called the hitmen for assurance that the “job was completed”.
The court adjourned for five minutes and resumed with state prosecutor Adv David Molokomme asking the witness further questions, but she broke down again.
She tried to continue but once again broke down, leading to Judge Mokhine Mosopa adjourning the matter.
The woman, who is already serving a 10-year jail sentence after pleading guilty for her role in the murder of Mokati, on Tuesday told the court how Motsieloa lured Mokati from Lesotho in 2020 under the guise of helping him find a job in SA.
She said Motsieloa then organised a fraudulent SA ID for him. The woman also claimed Motsieloa had taken a life insurance policy on the deceased without his knowledge before he was killed.
She previously told the court that Motsieloa poisoned Mokati twice in the month he was killed but he survived.
The woman, who was sentenced in June last year, said when the poison did not work, her niece then hired hitmen to kill Mokati.
Earlier, Adv Zandile Mshololo, famous for her role in the Senzo Meyiwa trial and is representing Mahatta, attempted to bar the media from covering the proceedings and from taking pictures in court but failed.
The trial resumes on Thursday.
