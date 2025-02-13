'No proof of funding to reopen Lily mine'

The business rescue practitioner overseeing the financial affairs of Lilly mine in Mpumalanga has rejected claims made by the mine's owners, Vantage Goldfields, that they have secured funding to reopen the operations.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Vantage Goldfields announced that it was on track to resume operations at the Lilly and Barbrook mines, following what they described as a financial commitment from investors. The company expressed confidence in their ability to exit business rescue and reopen the mines, citing the approval of funding.
However, Rob Deveraux, the business rescue practitioner managing the mine's affairs, poured cold water over these claims, stating that the proof of funding provided by the company was inadequate. “I advised them that prior to them issuing that statement, they needed to meet specific requirements, which they are all aware of,” Deveraux told Sowetan.
Lily mine has been closed since 2016 following a structural collapse that led to three miners – Yvonne Mnisi, Pretty Nkambule and Solomon Nyerenda – being trapped. Their remains were never recovered, and rescue efforts were abandoned that same year.
In their statement, the mining company gloated about looking forward to being back in business, and that all was in order. “Vantage Goldfields is pleased to announce that it has received proof of funding to exit business rescue and reopen the Lily and Barbrook mines as contemplated in the approved business rescue plans,” read the statement.
Magistrate blasts Lily mine owners and state officials over deaths
“This has been shared with the business rescue practitioner. Vantage regrets that the funding has been delayed by circumstances that were outside of Vantage's control.”
“The process was adversely affected by the application by Mr Fred Arendse of the SSC Group to liquidate the three companies in the business rescue and the business rescue practitioner has given notice to oppose the liquidation.”
It further said Deveraux had approved the implementation of tailings rehabilitation project. The statement also caused high hopes and expectations in the community, with families of the trapped miners hoping that the resumptions of operation might lead to the recovery of the remains of their loved ones.
Mineworkers who were retrenched in 2016 are also hopeful they will be employed by the mine again.
Patrick Mashaba, representing the Lily Mine reopening committee, said: “We welcome anyone who would open the mines for us because we live in poverty. The mine must also compensate the families of the three trapped colleagues. They must also mine towards the container which has their bodies so that they can be retrieved and receive a formal burial.”
Vantage Goldfields CEO Mike Mcchesney refused to comment yesterday and referred Sowetan to the statement they issued, saying more will be divulged later.
He said all stakeholders will be updated on February 28, which will include the time to exit business rescue and the reopening date of the mine.
He did not respond to questions about the business rescue practitioner rejecting their proof of funding.
