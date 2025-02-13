More than R500,000 worth of illicit cigarettes seized at roadblock

In a major operation aimed at curbing cross-border crime, more than R500,000 worth of illicit cigarettes were intercepted in a coordinated roadblock led by law enforcement agencies.
Tuesday's operation, conducted between 8am and 11am on the R617 within the Impendle local municipality area, saw the processing of more than 201 vehicles, two of which were found to be transporting the illicit goods.
KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma expressed his concern over illicit goods being transported through the province.
"Today we collectively demonstrated our determination to protect the people of KwaZulu-Natal from international criminal syndicates using our roads to transport counterfeit goods as part of cross-border crime," said Duma.
Duma highlighted the dangerous consequences of the illegal activities,
"Some of the illicit, counterfeit and undeclared goods have resulted in the loss of revenue and deaths of members of the public," he said.
The operation led to the detention of a foreign national from Lesotho at the Boston police Station in Mpendle as law enforcement officials continue to crack down on the trafficking of illegal goods.
“The team involved in the roadblock comprised our highly efficient team from the road traffic inspectorate, police, SANDF, Impendle local municipality, and Ezemvelo Wildlife,” said Duma.
Duma also addressed the ongoing challenge of stock theft, particularly in rural communities.
"Stock theft is also rife in this area. Our main focus is to ensure communities, who are living under the yoke of poverty, are protected," he said.
"Our message is that we will have no mercy against those who are stealing livestock and supplying meat to shisanyamas and butchers in urban areas."
