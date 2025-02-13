Judge denies bid to have state witnesses shackles removed in court

This morning Adv David Molokomme asked the court to allow the witness – who is an accomplice in the murder case – to be unchained.
"My lord, before we begin, although she is a sentenced prisoner, may I ask the court to have her unchained? She complained yesterday about cramps and she also has a right to dignity," Molokomme said.
However, the judge declined the request.
"What if it’s for her safety?," judge Mokhine Mosopa responded.
He then asked Molokomme if he was aware that such an order would also have to apply to the other accused who are still in the dock and on trial for the 2021 murder.
"We [the state] have no objection, my lord," Molokomme replied.
Mosopa then urged him to make a formal application with correctional services, saying he did not wish to interfere with its safety measures.
The witness, who cannot be named, is testifying against her niece, Mathabo Motsieloa, a mineworker in Brits, North West, who allegedly lured their relative Gift Mokati from Lesotho to SA.
Mokati arrived in SA and was given fraudulent immigration documents and then registered under a life insurance policy.
In March 2021, he was poisoned twice but when he did not die, an alleged hitman – Hope Mahatta – was hired and he stabbed Mokati to death
It is further alleged that after Old Mutual paid Motsieloa R1.2m in an insurance claim, she gave R30,000 to Motsumi Tabane – a police officer who was investigating Mokati's murder – not to implicate her. The two then began a love relationship.
The two then allegedly conspired to kill Tabane's senior colleague Lekone Mohajane after he allegedly refused to close Mokati's murder case. Mohajane was killed in an apparent hijacking in June 2023.
Motsieloa, Mahatta and Tabane are currently on trial facing charges of double murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.
The witness pleaded guilty for her role in the murder of Mokati, got a 10-year sentence and agreed to testify against the trio.
SowetanLIVE
Judge denies bid to have state witnesses shackles removed in court
Image: File photo.
A Pretoria high court prosecutor's bid to have shackles removed from a sentenced prisoner who is now a state witness, citing human rights concerns, has failed.
The witness is serving a 10-year sentence for a 2021 R1.2m insurance murder case and has been arriving in court in shackles and accompanied by department of correctional services officials. However, she had said that she has a right to dignity.
This morning Adv David Molokomme asked the court to allow the witness – who is an accomplice in the murder case – to be unchained.
"My lord, before we begin, although she is a sentenced prisoner, may I ask the court to have her unchained? She complained yesterday about cramps and she also has a right to dignity," Molokomme said.
However, the judge declined the request.
"What if it’s for her safety?," judge Mokhine Mosopa responded.
He then asked Molokomme if he was aware that such an order would also have to apply to the other accused who are still in the dock and on trial for the 2021 murder.
"We [the state] have no objection, my lord," Molokomme replied.
Mosopa then urged him to make a formal application with correctional services, saying he did not wish to interfere with its safety measures.
The witness, who cannot be named, is testifying against her niece, Mathabo Motsieloa, a mineworker in Brits, North West, who allegedly lured their relative Gift Mokati from Lesotho to SA.
Mokati arrived in SA and was given fraudulent immigration documents and then registered under a life insurance policy.
In March 2021, he was poisoned twice but when he did not die, an alleged hitman – Hope Mahatta – was hired and he stabbed Mokati to death
It is further alleged that after Old Mutual paid Motsieloa R1.2m in an insurance claim, she gave R30,000 to Motsumi Tabane – a police officer who was investigating Mokati's murder – not to implicate her. The two then began a love relationship.
The two then allegedly conspired to kill Tabane's senior colleague Lekone Mohajane after he allegedly refused to close Mokati's murder case. Mohajane was killed in an apparent hijacking in June 2023.
Motsieloa, Mahatta and Tabane are currently on trial facing charges of double murder, conspiracy to commit murder and fraud.
The witness pleaded guilty for her role in the murder of Mokati, got a 10-year sentence and agreed to testify against the trio.
SowetanLIVE
Johannesburg court shut down temporarily due to water shortage
Bail abandoned by two 'hitmen' accused of killing ANC councillor
Sentencing for couple convicted of murder postponed
State witness details how niece conspired to kill relative for insurance payout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos