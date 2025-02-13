According to a media advisory issued by the office of the chief justice this morning, the court was temporarily closed from Thursday at 11am.
SowetanLIVE
Johannesburg court shut down temporarily due to water shortage
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings
The Johannesburg high court has been indefinitely shut down due to the ongoing water crises in the city.
According to a media advisory issued by the office of the chief justice this morning, the court was temporarily closed from Thursday at 11am.
“Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg, will temporarily close at 11am on Thursday, due to the ongoing water shortage affecting the greater Johannesburg area.
Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day,” the letter read.
The office apologised for any inconvenience caused.
According to Johannesburg Water's recent announcement it had noted an 8% increase in consumption between December 2024 and January.
“Heatwaves have characterised the past weeks and the increase in temperatures has put a strain on our systems. The consumption of the past week is the highest in the last 12 months. This trend is not sustainable and requires an immediate turnaround,” Joburg Water's spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said.
SowetanLIVE
