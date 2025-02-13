Joburg and Tshwane mayors hoping to leverage off G20 summit

As the government prepares to host some of the world's major powers, Gauteng metros are hoping to attract investment to their cities through the Urban 20 (U20) summit which will run concurrently with the G20 summit.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and her Johannesburg counterpart Dada Morero have tabled a detailed plan to the South African Local Government Association (Salga) on how the two cities should capitalise on the G20 summit.
The cities will host some of the world's biggest investors and governments as the G20 is expected to hold most of its programmes in the province.
Last week, the two mayors told Salga preparations were under way to host the platform for major cities from G20 member countries, influencing the G20 agenda by presenting policy recommendations related to urban issues.
Under the theme “Leading urban transformation”, Morero told the Salga lekgotla the summit would provide a strategic moment to elevate the voices of cities, particularly those in Africa, as key drivers of global progress and economic resilience.
Mayors from the world's biggest cities including New York, London, São Paulo, Beijing, Paris and Tokyo are expected to attend the U20 summit.
“The U20 summit will provide a powerful platform for Johannesburg to showcase its leadership in urban governance, climate resilience and sustainable development, while also fostering meaningful partnerships with cities and global institutions.
“Our key objective is to shape the urban agenda for the G20, ensuring cities are recognised as critical players in solving global challenges,” Morero said.
The summit will assist in tackling shared urban challenges and unlock new opportunities for global collaboration.
The priority for the summit will be advancing resilient and inclusive cities, which will align with the focal area of addressing the most pressing urban issues shaping the future of cities worldwide.
According to the mayor, the summit will not just be a forum for dialogue but a also platform for action.
“Through the high-level political dialogue, cities will not only exchange ideas but also present real-world urban solutions that enhance resilience, sustainability and economic prosperity.
“Johannesburg’s participation will position African cities at the forefront of global urban transformation, ensuring the continent’s challenges and opportunities shape the future of sustainable urbanism.”
Morero hopes this summit will make a meaningful impact and redefine the role of cities in global governance.
Moya said she will use the platform to advocate the things that matter to the metro.
“One of the things we have emphasised to Salga as an association of municipalities is we need a South African cities’ agenda that we’ll take into the African cities’ agenda and into the Global South agenda.
“This is so that we don’t get lost in our ideas and advocacy. We need a list of bankable projects, as one of the line items we will be advocating strongly is the issue of climate finance. In Africa we are not ready, and we were saying we need to have a discussion, facilitated by Salga, to define exactly what that means for African cities so when we meet mayors from other cities and continents, we are able to articulate our part.”
The U20 agenda will include climate resilience, sustainable financing for cities, economic growth and innovation in urban development and strengthening global advocacy for cities at the G20.
TimesLIVE
Joburg and Tshwane mayors hoping to leverage off G20 summit
Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images
As the government prepares to host some of the world's major powers, Gauteng metros are hoping to attract investment to their cities through the Urban 20 (U20) summit which will run concurrently with the G20 summit.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and her Johannesburg counterpart Dada Morero have tabled a detailed plan to the South African Local Government Association (Salga) on how the two cities should capitalise on the G20 summit.
The cities will host some of the world's biggest investors and governments as the G20 is expected to hold most of its programmes in the province.
Last week, the two mayors told Salga preparations were under way to host the platform for major cities from G20 member countries, influencing the G20 agenda by presenting policy recommendations related to urban issues.
Under the theme “Leading urban transformation”, Morero told the Salga lekgotla the summit would provide a strategic moment to elevate the voices of cities, particularly those in Africa, as key drivers of global progress and economic resilience.
Mayors from the world's biggest cities including New York, London, São Paulo, Beijing, Paris and Tokyo are expected to attend the U20 summit.
“The U20 summit will provide a powerful platform for Johannesburg to showcase its leadership in urban governance, climate resilience and sustainable development, while also fostering meaningful partnerships with cities and global institutions.
“Our key objective is to shape the urban agenda for the G20, ensuring cities are recognised as critical players in solving global challenges,” Morero said.
The summit will assist in tackling shared urban challenges and unlock new opportunities for global collaboration.
The priority for the summit will be advancing resilient and inclusive cities, which will align with the focal area of addressing the most pressing urban issues shaping the future of cities worldwide.
According to the mayor, the summit will not just be a forum for dialogue but a also platform for action.
“Through the high-level political dialogue, cities will not only exchange ideas but also present real-world urban solutions that enhance resilience, sustainability and economic prosperity.
“Johannesburg’s participation will position African cities at the forefront of global urban transformation, ensuring the continent’s challenges and opportunities shape the future of sustainable urbanism.”
Morero hopes this summit will make a meaningful impact and redefine the role of cities in global governance.
Moya said she will use the platform to advocate the things that matter to the metro.
“One of the things we have emphasised to Salga as an association of municipalities is we need a South African cities’ agenda that we’ll take into the African cities’ agenda and into the Global South agenda.
“This is so that we don’t get lost in our ideas and advocacy. We need a list of bankable projects, as one of the line items we will be advocating strongly is the issue of climate finance. In Africa we are not ready, and we were saying we need to have a discussion, facilitated by Salga, to define exactly what that means for African cities so when we meet mayors from other cities and continents, we are able to articulate our part.”
The U20 agenda will include climate resilience, sustainable financing for cities, economic growth and innovation in urban development and strengthening global advocacy for cities at the G20.
TimesLIVE
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya gives glowing review of first 100 days in office
Hammanskraal water safe to drink, says Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya
Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs will be completed by August – Morero
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos