Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the bust, which occurred on Wednesday, came after officials received information in January 2023 about steroids that were couriered from Franschhoek and distributed to local recipients.
“The parcels were intercepted and sent to the laboratory for testing of which the report came back positive. Two suspects were identified and further investigation was conducted,” said Vukubi.
“[On Wednesday] premises was identified and it was fully operational. A search and seizure operation was authorised and conducted.”
A 27-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday and a second suspect was arrested on Thursday.
The value of the steroids is yet to be determined.
During the search, officials from the Hawks, South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau and South African Health Products Regulatory Authority found pressing, sorting and labelling machines, scales, ovens, powder and suspected schedule 4 medicines.
IN PICS | Hawks bust 'clandestine drug laboratory' in Paarl
Image: SAPS
Two suspects are expected to appear in the Paarl magistrate’s court on Friday after the Hawks discovered a “clandestine laboratory” in the Western Cape town where steroids were allegedly being illegally manufactured.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS
