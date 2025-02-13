News

Chaplain Masewu salutes fallen SA soldiers as they're reunited with their families

13 February 2025 - 18:35
Koena Mashale Journalist
The families of the deceased soldiers arrive at the Air Force Base in Swartkop, Centurion, ahead of a handover ceremony and memorial service for the fallen troops.
Image: Antonio Muchave

SA National Defence Force (SANDF) Chaplain- General Ernest Masewu on Thursday paid tribute to the 14 soldiers who died on a UN peacekeeping mission in Goma, eastern DRC.

Masewu was speaking at the Air Force Base in Swartkop, Centurion, ahead of a handover ceremony and memorial service for the fallen troops.

The soldiers lost their lives last month, and their bodies arrived home on Wednesday night.

Masewu described the fallen troops as heroes who selflessly dedicated their lives to the continent’s peace.

He addressed criticism of the SANDF’s presence in the DRC, stressing that their deployment was not a random decision. “For us as a defence force, our pain is so deep, because we are the ones who have sent the soldiers [to the DRC], people think we are not in pain. Our pain is just looked down upon because people want to just criticise why we are there,” Masewu said.

The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] would not just wake up and send the soldiers for fun, as people assume. It is about the need to silence the guns in Africa. It is about the need for peace.
Chaplin- General Ernest Masewu

He said peacekeeping missions are crucial for Africa’s stability.

“The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] would not just wake up and send the soldiers for fun, as people assume. It is about the need to silence the guns in Africa. It is about the need for peace,” he said.

Masewu said the SANDF has been supporting the bereaved families since the tragedy occurred.

“The Chaplain went [to visit the families], the social workers, psychologists also went,” he said, adding that the families were given the opportunity to view the bodies of their loved ones before taking them home for burial. You can just imagine that moment [the families saw the bodies]. ,” Masewu said.

Reflecting on the magnitude of the loss, he said “losing one soldier is enough. Fourteen is even worse.”

