Thousands of 'extremely late' applicants for places in two grades at Western Cape schools

By Kim Swartz - 12 February 2025 - 13:03
Education officials asked parents to be patient while they find schools for their children. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

Western Cape education officials are scrambling to process 9,289 “extremely late applications” to accommodate new grade 1 and grade 8 pupils at schools.

Education MEC David Maynier appealed for patience as it would take time to redirect resources to cater for the extra numbers, adding that 848 of these were now being placed.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our effort to place every learner and we will continue to work to finalise placement for all remaining learners,” he said.

“By February 7 we resolved 131,800 or 98.8%, of the unique grade 1 and grade 8 placement applications for the 2025 school year.”

He said 283 new classrooms had been completed in January, including new schools in Lwandle, Wallacedene, Blue Downs, Philippi, Delft and Darling. Three more schools were scheduled to be completed in March.

“We are also adding up to 477 new growth teaching posts for our new schools and schools that have taken in a significant number of additional learners,” said Maynier. 

