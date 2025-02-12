AfriForum – a minority lobby group advocating for Afrikaner interests – has been criticised for spreading falsehoods about SA which could have fuelled US President Donald Trump's decision to halt any US funding to SA.
The MK Party has since opened a case of treason against the organisation, accusing Afriforum of spreading misinformation about land expropriation without compensation and “white genocide” in SA.
Sowetan spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala to explore whether the state can pursue a criminal case against AfriForum by using some of the organisation's social media posts it made to peddle information about SA government.
Sowetan: What legally constitutes treason in SA, and can lobbying against your country constitute treason?
Zikalala: Any conduct unlawfully committed by a person owing allegiance to a state to overthrow SA government; coercing the government by violence into any action or inaction; violating, threatening or endangering the existence and security of the Republic; changing the constitutional structure of the Republic.
Sowetan: Can the state rely on social media posts as evidence for treason?
Yes. the state can rely on social media, however, it has to prove the intent and the impact of that intent according to the above definition. Whether an executive order allowing people into your country versus sending your army to the country is something the SAPS and NPA would have to look into.
Sowetan: What are the legal challenges in proving a case of treason in this context?
Zikalala: A case might be there but proving it would be difficult, and even the sanction might not be worth the prosecution.
Sowetan: Have there been any cases of treason opened against any organisation or person in SA in the past?
Zikalala: The only post-apartheid treason case is that of the Boremag and even there, there were clear acts of bombing.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | 'Proving AfriForum’s guilt would be difficult’
Image: SUPPLIED
AfriForum – a minority lobby group advocating for Afrikaner interests – has been criticised for spreading falsehoods about SA which could have fuelled US President Donald Trump's decision to halt any US funding to SA.
The MK Party has since opened a case of treason against the organisation, accusing Afriforum of spreading misinformation about land expropriation without compensation and “white genocide” in SA.
Sowetan spoke to legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala to explore whether the state can pursue a criminal case against AfriForum by using some of the organisation's social media posts it made to peddle information about SA government.
Sowetan: What legally constitutes treason in SA, and can lobbying against your country constitute treason?
Zikalala: Any conduct unlawfully committed by a person owing allegiance to a state to overthrow SA government; coercing the government by violence into any action or inaction; violating, threatening or endangering the existence and security of the Republic; changing the constitutional structure of the Republic.
Sowetan: Can the state rely on social media posts as evidence for treason?
Yes. the state can rely on social media, however, it has to prove the intent and the impact of that intent according to the above definition. Whether an executive order allowing people into your country versus sending your army to the country is something the SAPS and NPA would have to look into.
Sowetan: What are the legal challenges in proving a case of treason in this context?
Zikalala: A case might be there but proving it would be difficult, and even the sanction might not be worth the prosecution.
Sowetan: Have there been any cases of treason opened against any organisation or person in SA in the past?
Zikalala: The only post-apartheid treason case is that of the Boremag and even there, there were clear acts of bombing.
SowetanLIVE
DA takes legal action to challenge Expropriation Act
LISTEN | No 'white puppet' acts like Ramaphosa: Ndlozi defends president as he quits EFF
OPINION | SA foreign policy has entered a new confrontational era with developments in the US and DR Congo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos