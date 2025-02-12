"My lord, I am standing in for my colleague. He is not feeling well, but we [state and defence] have agreed on the date, which is March 5 and 7, for continuation," Molokomme said.
SowetanLIVE
Sentencing for couple convicted of murder postponed
Court told Mahlangus' lawyer is unwell to attend
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The sentencing of a Soshanguve couple, Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu, who were convicted for the insurance murder of Lerato's ex-partner, was postponed on Wednesday.
In November, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria found the married couple guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and fraud for killing Sibusiso Sithebe and passing off his body as Mahlangu's to claim from insurance. The insurer paid out R575,000 from a life insurance claim submitted by Lerato.
On Wednesday, shortly after the matter was called before Judge Mokhine Mosopa, Adv David Molokomme, who appeared on behalf of state counsel Adv Vusimuzi Tshabalala, told the court about Tshabalala's inability to attend proceedings.
"My lord, I am standing in for my colleague. He is not feeling well, but we [state and defence] have agreed on the date, which is March 5 and 7, for continuation," Molokomme said.
Lerato was expected to continue to be asked questions about her decision to only confess to her participation in the murder during mitigation of the sentence.
She and her husband had always maintained their innocence for the January 2022 murder up until they confessed during the beginning of the sentence and mitigation process.
Judge Mosopa postponed the case to March 5.
In the gallery, friends and family of the deceased expressed anger at the postponement.
A tearful Lerato Mphefu, Sithebe’s girlfriend at the time of his murder, Sowetan: "This matter is emotionally draining after dragging so long with the conclusion not in sight.”
SowetanLIVE
